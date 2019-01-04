Germany's Hottest Cop Forced to Make Choice Between Bikini and Uniform

Wrongdoers in Germany are probably feeling happy and sad at once, as the country's sexiest police officer is back to work. For the past six months Adrienne Koleszar was travelling; her world tour took her to the Maldives, Dubai and South Africa, but duty called her back to Dresden.

Adrienne Koleszar, 34, a German policewoman-turned-fitness babe, has made a solemn announcement to her fans: she was forced to trade her tight swimsuits for a dour uniform after she was presented with an ultimatum at work.

Adrienne has amassed an impressive 650,000 Instagram followers, and regularly treats them to racy holiday and training snaps. In July, she was granted a six-month leave of absence from police work in Dresden, Germany to invest more in her family and social media.

Her sabbatical expired on 1 January, and her boss told her that she would have to scale down her social media activities if she came back. Adrienne agreed, and said that she was looking forward to continuing with her duties.

"I have no fear about returning to my duty, being on patrol and working my shifts. I'm convinced it won't hinder my work", she said.

"That's a decision I had to make for myself, because it's no secret that the half-year was a time when I thought about where I'm going."

She admitted that she would reduce her online activity to pre-leave levels but would still maintain a presence on social media.

In one of the recent photos, Adrienne is seen putting a police uniform back on. "Finally. Finally 2019. I go searching for my socks", she wrote. "Welcome to the brand new year. I am excited."