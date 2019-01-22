Register
10:51 GMT +322 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress Alyssa Milano walks to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing after a break on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

    Alyssa Milano Roasted for Branding Red MAGA Hats 'the New White Hood'

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Alyssa Milano, former “Charmed” star and a vocal critic of Donald Trump, has yet again taken a swing at the 45th president’s signature brand, having brought up a less than flattering allusion.

    Alyssa Milano, who has been extremely open about her political beliefs, has drawn an unequivocal parallel between supporters of President Donald Trump and… members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

    The Hollywood actress earlier tweeted a video, which was largely shared by mainstream media, claiming that Nathan Phillips, a 64-year-old Native American and a Vietnam War veteran, had been harassed by a group of white private high-school students wearing MAGA-branded clothes and red hats.

    READ MORE: Real Story Behind Alleged Conflict Between "MAGA Kids" and Native Elder REVEALED

    Since the now-viral video has led to widespread condemnation of the teens’ behaviour, one of the boys, Nick Sandmann, has released a statement to say that their actions had been wrongly interpreted as racist:

    I am “mortified that so many people have come to believe something that did not happen – that students from my school were chanting or acting in a racist fashion toward African-Americans or Native Americans. I did not do that, do not have hateful feelings in my heart and did not witness any of my classmates doing that”.

    Shortly after, a new video was unearthed on 20 January showing what happened before and after the encounter: another group had taunted the students from the private Catholic school, using vulgar language.

    READ MORE: Kanye Promises to Perform in 'Mutherf***ing' MAGA Hat, Hints at 2024 Run

    The group of black men, who identify themselves as members of the Hebrew Israelites, a movement that believes some African Americans are the descendants of an ancient Israelite tribe, also yelled slurs at participants of the Indigenous Peoples Rally and other people passing by.

    The camera cuts to the group, catching the first glimpse of the teenagers, with at least one wearing a MAGA hat.

    "How you gonna have peace to this land… when you got this madman in the White House? […] Then you got those pompous bastards over there wearing Make America Great Again hats. Why you not angry at them?" one voice is heard saying.

    The protesters targeted Sandmann and other students, calling them “racists”, “bigots”, “white crackers”, and “incest kids” for wearing MAGA hats to a rally for indigenous communities.

    "A student in our group asked one of our teacher chaperones for permission to begin our school spirit chants to counter the hateful things that were being shouted at our group. The chants are commonly used at sporting events. They are all positive in nature and sound like what you would hear at any high school", Sandmann said in his statement.

    Actress Alyssa Milano speaks at a campaign event for democratic congressional candidate Katie Porter on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tustin, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Chris Carlson
    Alyssa Milano Mocked for Aiding Migrant After Slamming Border Wall Fundraiser
    When the video captured Phillips, surrounded by several people, protesters followed him, somehow blocking the camera from what happened next. Kaya Taitano, who shot the video, claimed that the boys mocked Phillips and his chant, while Sandmann smiled in his face.

    The boy, however, denied that he blocked Phillips path, and maintained that he was not making faces at the protester, he simply smiled “at one point” in order to let Phillips know that he was not “going to become angry, intimidated or be provoked into a larger confrontation”.

    Social media users appeared to be unimpressed by Milano’s “first thoughts” in the morning.

    READ MORE: 'Lock Her Up?' Alyssa Milano Has Her Say on Ivanka Trump Email Scandal

    While many suggested that she was merely trying to stay “relevant”…

    …others pointed out that she was “colour blind”:

    A vast number of netizens suggested that she needed to learn the full story before judging the boys and that she should apologise:

    Related:

    Alyssa Milano Mocked for Aiding Migrant After Slamming Border Wall Fundraiser
    Alyssa Milano Attacks Veteran's Border Wall Crowdfunding, Gets Slammed
    'Lock Her Up?' Alyssa Milano Has Her Say on Ivanka Trump Email Scandal
    Alyssa Milano Teased as She Offers Her Ribs to SCOTUS Justice
    Alyssa Milano Delivers 'Kiss of Death' to Defeated Democrat Senate Candidate
    Alyssa Milano Vs 'F**ker': Actress Slams US Senator, Gets Roasted Herself
    Alyssa Milano Turns On Bill Clinton After Being Slammed for 'Double Standard BS'
    Users Recall Alyssa Milano's 'Love' for Bill Clinton Amid Anti-Kavanaugh Crusade
    Alyssa Milano's 'Death Stare' at Kavanaugh Hearings Takes Internet by Storm
    Twitter Blasts Alyssa Milano's 'Revealing Dress' at Kavanaugh Hearing
    Tags:
    supporter, protester, MAGA Hat, Ku Klux Klan, MAGA, Indigenous, harassment, veteran, rally, racism, Alyssa Milano, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse