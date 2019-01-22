Alyssa Milano Roasted for Branding Red MAGA Hats 'the New White Hood'

Alyssa Milano, former “Charmed” star and a vocal critic of Donald Trump, has yet again taken a swing at the 45th president’s signature brand, having brought up a less than flattering allusion.

Alyssa Milano, who has been extremely open about her political beliefs, has drawn an unequivocal parallel between supporters of President Donald Trump and… members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood.



Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 20 January 2019

The Hollywood actress earlier tweeted a video, which was largely shared by mainstream media, claiming that Nathan Phillips, a 64-year-old Native American and a Vietnam War veteran, had been harassed by a group of white private high-school students wearing MAGA-branded clothes and red hats.

Since the now-viral video has led to widespread condemnation of the teens’ behaviour, one of the boys, Nick Sandmann, has released a statement to say that their actions had been wrongly interpreted as racist:

I am “mortified that so many people have come to believe something that did not happen – that students from my school were chanting or acting in a racist fashion toward African-Americans or Native Americans. I did not do that, do not have hateful feelings in my heart and did not witness any of my classmates doing that”.

Shortly after, a new video was unearthed on 20 January showing what happened before and after the encounter: another group had taunted the students from the private Catholic school, using vulgar language.

The group of black men, who identify themselves as members of the Hebrew Israelites, a movement that believes some African Americans are the descendants of an ancient Israelite tribe, also yelled slurs at participants of the Indigenous Peoples Rally and other people passing by.

Here is a video clearly showing that Nathan Phillips approached the students. On the basis of the evidence we now have, I believe that people who issued categorical and one-sided condemnations of the students should retract and apologize. pic.twitter.com/GxmXcMuQgC — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) 20 January 2019

The camera cuts to the group, catching the first glimpse of the teenagers, with at least one wearing a MAGA hat.

"How you gonna have peace to this land… when you got this madman in the White House? […] Then you got those pompous bastards over there wearing Make America Great Again hats. Why you not angry at them?" one voice is heard saying.

The protesters targeted Sandmann and other students, calling them “racists”, “bigots”, “white crackers”, and “incest kids” for wearing MAGA hats to a rally for indigenous communities.

"A student in our group asked one of our teacher chaperones for permission to begin our school spirit chants to counter the hateful things that were being shouted at our group. The chants are commonly used at sporting events. They are all positive in nature and sound like what you would hear at any high school", Sandmann said in his statement.

When the video captured Phillips, surrounded by several people, protesters followed him, somehow blocking the camera from what happened next. Kaya Taitano, who shot the video, claimed that the boys mocked Phillips and his chant, while Sandmann smiled in his face.

The boy, however, denied that he blocked Phillips path, and maintained that he was not making faces at the protester, he simply smiled “at one point” in order to let Phillips know that he was not “going to become angry, intimidated or be provoked into a larger confrontation”.

Social media users appeared to be unimpressed by Milano’s “first thoughts” in the morning.

While many suggested that she was merely trying to stay “relevant”…

#Maga2.0 make Alyssa go away — Gene Mallicote (@GeneMallicote) 22 January 2019

And leave alyssa on the Mexican side! — michael bird (@michaelbird36) 22 January 2019

Way to blow something completely out of proportion in order to continue your irrational hatred of all things trump @Alyssa_Milano

Please, can you, @Rosie, @BetteMidler and the rest of your tropical fiesta of craziness turn it down? — chickenfingers (@sanfilti) 21 January 2019

She is out of control….she continues to stick her nose in everything even when she has NO idea of the facts. — A_CD (@gabbtl) 21 January 2019

Actually Alyssa, Dem Party is new symbol of white hatred, male hatred, Jew hatred, socialism, Marxism, communism, censorship, slander, brainwashing w/fake news. U hate American exceptionalism & Constitution & capitalism- everything that makes USA great.https://t.co/XQrEk4UL8t — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) 21 January 2019

…others pointed out that she was “colour blind”:

Are you crying for attention because your career as an actress went down in flames? U were awful when acting. Patriots across America support our @POTUS Many ethnic groups. You hate Jews!.@Sarah4America.@realDonaldTrump.@RealJamesWoods #MAGA pic.twitter.com/F5ss43AMtK — Steve A. Von Loor (@steveavonloor) 21 January 2019

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️



I'm a dark-skinned Latina, and I love my MAGA hat! 🇺🇸 — GayLatina4Trump (@GayLatina4Trump) 21 January 2019

A vast number of netizens suggested that she needed to learn the full story before judging the boys and that she should apologise:

#Alyssa_Milano is unable to apologize, she needs the power of 3. — Scott E (@ScottE02229911) 22 January 2019

This story has already been debunked and proven these kids did nothing wrong. Many have apologized and a lot of people have scrambled to delete tweets before the legal actions begin. She is mentally deranged like so many other celebs. — 🇺🇸Doug Masters (@protestertrophy) 21 January 2019

I’m as guilty as anyone of judging that boy based on his hat, his facial expression and his proximity to the old man. In fact, the old man approached him, not the other way round. — My name is Declan (@DeclanChellar) 21 January 2019

And the kid was showing respect. And look at how he has been treated back? https://t.co/FsZQblMFkg — Sam (@Sambyhere) 21 January 2019

I wonder if @Alyssa_Milano will apologize for her comments seeing the new evidence and instead call out the black men that were spewing hate at the kids. I doubt she will say anything because it doesn't fit into her pretend perfect liberal world. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/YT43PzVFYe — CJ Kelley (@blueandorange86) 22 January 2019

THIS didn't age well…

I wonder if @Alyssa_Milano will apologize to the #magateens for this preposterous-garbage tweet??

ALSO, 'Trump's America' is JUST fine. People like you and the lying agenda driven establishment media are the problem. #thankyounext https://t.co/oVf2ApSnTn — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) 21 January 2019

Way to apologize to these boys for rushing to judgement over their hats and contributing to ruining their lives. pic.twitter.com/Tk2mqb1KY2 — CMG (@Just_sayin48) 22 January 2019