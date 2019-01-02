Kanye Promises to Perform in 'Mutherf***ing' MAGA Hat, Hints at 2024 Run

The rapper suggested that he now intends to perform while wearing his MAGA hat, and that one of the thing he likes most about the piece of headwear is that people can’t tell him what to do because he is black.

About two months after he announced his intention to distance himself from politics, American rap star Kanye West has once again declared his support for US President Donald Trump via social media.

"Trump all day," the celebrity tweeted on January 1, adding in a follow-up post that he wanted to make it clear where his sympathies lie.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) 1 января 2019 г.

Just so in 2019 you know where I stand — ye (@kanyewest) 1 января 2019 г.

Ye further stated that from now on, he intends to perform in his "mutherf*cking hat" – an apparent reference to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat – and that one of the thing he likes most about the piece of headwear is that people can’t tell him what to do because he is black.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) 1 января 2019 г.

Many Twitter users however appeared unamused by the rapper’s declaration and didn’t wait long to voice their opinion.

Kim needs to take this man’s phone away and tell him to go to his room 😂 — Luis 🖤 (@mileyzangel) 2 января 2019 г.

Some, however, chose to praise the rapper.

Speak your mind 🗣🗣🗣 — AJ Brodeur (@AJBrodeur) 1 января 2019 г.

Be yourself no matter what — Ben (@SadioKanye) 1 января 2019 г.

I’ll always be a fan no matter what decision you make. You’re entitled to your own opinions & thoughts. No person should be able to stop you from your freedom of thought & choice. — Always Be With Light (@BeWithinLight) 1 января 2019 г.

And, another tweet, which simply reads “2024”, left a number of people wondering whether Ye harbours presidential ambitions.