'Lock Her Up?' Alyssa Milano Has Her Say on Ivanka Trump Email Scandal

The White House ethics adviser's spokesman chimed into the dispute centring around the president's daughter's violation of the cyber security protocol, saying that at the time it happened, she hadn’t yet been instructed in her new governmental position.

Charmed star and pro-Democrat political activist Alyssa Milano has come up with a tricky question following news that Ivanka Trump used a personal email account when already in a governmental role in 2017.

Hmmm…. Ivanka Trump used a private email to discuss government business. #LockHerUp?? https://t.co/ofC3HEafZB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 20 ноября 2018 г.

“#LockHerUp??” Milano tweeted with a hashtag sign, thereby making an apparent reference to the “lock her up” slogans chanted with regard to Hillary Clinton during the private email server scandal of March 2015, when The New York Times reported that the former secretary of state had used a personal account to conduct government business from 2009 to 2013, in violation of State Department rules.

© REUTERS / Jim Bourg Ivanka Trump Used Personal Account for Government-Related Emails - Reports

Commenting on the incident back then, Trump called for Clinton to be jailed over her use of her private email processing systems when she was secretary of state. Then FBI Director James Comey subsequently rebuked Hillary for her “extremely careless” behaviour, but no formal charges were brought against her, although Hillary’s negligence was deemed to fall under the category of a crime since the FBI ultimately revealed that a substantial part of her correspondences contained classified information. This fact, however, didn’t stop Democratic supporters from accusing the White House of hypocrisy after Ivanka Trump was implicated in a similar incident.

In the midst of cries, the spokesman for Abbe Lowell, Trump's ethics counsel, stood up in Ivanka’s defence, bringing up the timing issue in an interview to The Washington Post on Monday. He explained that the president’s daughter had used a personal email account before she was even given guidelines on cyber security inside the White House walls after she was appointed a presidential adviser, adding that emails sent at the time didn’t contain any classified cables, but were all about family issues and logistics.

“While transitioning into government, after she was given an official account but until the White House provided her the same guidance they had given others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her personal account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family,” the spokesman said.