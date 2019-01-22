'Wishful Thinking'? Outrage as Fox Reports Supreme Court Justice's 'Death'

The TV channel slipped in an obituary graphic marking the death of 85-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg, prompting dismay among her supporters. One of 9 judges on the US's highest court has been recovering at home after cancerous nodules were recently removed from her lungs.

Fox and Friends’ hosts apologised for accidentally airing a graphic suggesting Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away. They explained that the segment, traditionally used to mark the death of famous people, with her portrait and the dates “1933-2019” had appeared because of an error.

“We need to apologise. … A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of RBG with a date on it. We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. That was an accident", co-host Steve Doocy said, while his colleague Ainsley Earhardt called the incident a “big mistake”.

According to a Fox News spokesperson, cited by The Hill, the slip “emanated from the graphics team”.

The health of one of the 9 Supreme Court Justices, who are appointed for life, has been a matter of particular public concern after 85-year-old Ginsburg fell in her office and it was later discovered that the judge had cancerous nodules in her lung. She later underwent an operation to have them removed, and has been working from home while recovering.

Although, the court announced that she was expected to get back to work soon and there was no evidence of any remaining cancer, it has been reported that the White House is preparing for her to step down or her passing away.

The video and screengrab of the error has emerged online, prompting an online storm.

Fox News just slipped in Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s obituary segment opener pic.twitter.com/PfN6ICltYb — Chip Douglas (@AreaMan_) 21 января 2019 г.

​Her supporters shared their conviction of her being more than well.

Fox and Friends just accidentally broadcast a graphic claiming Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead. When in reality, RBG just left Zumba and is on her way to Crossfit. Happy Martin Luther King Day! — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 22 января 2019 г.

Hi Justice Ginsburg, a bunch of news outlets once declared me dead, too. But I’m still working to make the world a better place. Just like you. Here’s to many more years of fighting for justice. https://t.co/tCcceAs4Os — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) 21 января 2019 г.

​Some did not believe it was an accident and even accused the news channel of “wishful thinking”.

Wishful thinking on the part of Fox and "friend #45?" — Mary Ellis Simpson (@materfam12) 21 января 2019 г.

Fox & Friends, like much of the right, seems to be rooting for Ruth Bader Ginsburg to die — this graphic proves it. There’s no excuse for running this. Why does it even exist in the first place? Apology not accepted. pic.twitter.com/8a5bhkU6Yw — Adam Best (@adamcbest) 21 января 2019 г.

There are no accidents…someone at FOX News Channel had to punch up a chyron and a director had to put it on the air…their unprofessionalism continues… — Wizard Of Westside (@kergarin) 21 января 2019 г.

​Others tried to cool down those believing that some kind of conspiracy has taken place.

From what I understand (not a journalist) this happens all the time, where news orgs have likely stories ready to air or print but with the minor specific details ready to be filled in. This is so they can be the first to report on a story should it happen. — PokéAllGenPlaythru (@BPNave) 21 января 2019 г.

​However, others demanded that her physical ability to serve be proven and even joked about her health.

I hereby demand that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s staff release proof that she’s alive and lucid



The American People deserve a Supreme Court Justice that’s physically able to serve — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) 22 января 2019 г.