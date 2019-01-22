Register
    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a fireside chat in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Bristol, R.I.

    'Wishful Thinking'? Outrage as Fox Reports Supreme Court Justice's 'Death'

    © AP Photo/ Stephan Savoia
    Viral
    The TV channel slipped in an obituary graphic marking the death of 85-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg, prompting dismay among her supporters. One of 9 judges on the US's highest court has been recovering at home after cancerous nodules were recently removed from her lungs.

    Fox and Friends’ hosts apologised for accidentally airing a graphic suggesting Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away. They explained that the segment, traditionally used to mark the death of famous people, with her portrait and the dates “1933-2019” had appeared because of an error.

    “We need to apologise. … A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of RBG with a date on it. We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. That was an accident", co-host Steve Doocy said, while his colleague Ainsley Earhardt called the incident a “big mistake”.

    According to a Fox News spokesperson, cited by The Hill, the slip “emanated from the graphics team”.

    The health of one of the 9 Supreme Court Justices, who are appointed for life, has been a matter of particular public concern after 85-year-old Ginsburg fell in her office and it was later discovered that the judge had cancerous nodules in her lung. She later underwent an operation to have them removed, and has been working from home while recovering.

    READ MORE: Trump Likely to Pick Conservative Supreme Court Justice if Ginsburg Retires

    Although, the court announced that she was expected to get back to work soon and there was no evidence of any remaining cancer, it has been reported that the White House is preparing for her to step down or her passing away.

    The video and screengrab of the error has emerged online, prompting an online storm.

    ​Her supporters shared their conviction of her being more than well.

    ​Some did not believe it was an accident and even accused the news channel of “wishful thinking”.

    ​Others tried to cool down those believing that some kind of conspiracy has taken place.

    ​However, others demanded that her physical ability to serve be proven and even joked about her health.

    Tags:
    health condition, speculations, social media reactions, error, death, US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Washington DC, United States
