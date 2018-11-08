US Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized After Fracturing 3 Ribs in Fall - Supreme Court

"Ginsburg fell in her office at the Court last evening. She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning," the release said.
Tests revealed that the justice had fractured three ribs on her left side, and she has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, the release added.
Ginsburg is the oldest member of the Supreme Court, where she has served as a justice for more than 25 years after being appointed by former President Bill Clinton. She is widely regarded one of the court's more liberal justices.
