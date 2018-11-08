US Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized After Fracturing 3 Ribs in Fall - Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized after a fall in which she broke three ribs, the Supreme Court said in a press release on Thursday.

"Ginsburg fell in her office at the Court last evening. She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning," the release said.

Tests revealed that the justice had fractured three ribs on her left side, and she has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, the release added.

In June 2012, another incident took place in the court that led to Ginsburg fracturing her ribs, however, it was revealed to the public only in a couple of months.

Ginsburg is the oldest member of the Supreme Court, where she has served as a justice for more than 25 years after being appointed by former President Bill Clinton. She is widely regarded one of the court's more liberal justices.