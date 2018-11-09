Register
04:32 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a fireside chat in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Bristol, R.I.

    Trump Likely to Pick Conservative Supreme Court Justice if Ginsburg Retires

    © AP Photo/ Stephan Savoia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    In light of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's recent hospitalization, it's likely that US President Donald Trump will fill the 85-year-old liberal justice's seat with a conservative replacement, should he get the opportunity, Deborah Golden, an attorney with the Human Rights Defense Center, told Sputnik.

    Ginsburg's hospitalization was revealed Thursday in a news release issued by the court's public affairs department. "Ginsburg fell in her office at the Court last evening. She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning," the release explained.

    Tests have since indicated that the New York native fractured three ribs on her left side. However, this isn't the first time that she has done so. According to CNBC, Ginsburg previously fractured two ribs In June of 2012.

    ​Golden told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday that Ginsburg could've easily retired during the Obama administration in an effort to make sure her replacement was a like-minded justice, and it's unclear why the justice vowed to continue on with her duties.

    "Justice Ginsburg is considered the most liberal member of the court by most measures… she's had a long, storied legal career," Golden told host Brian Becker. "If Trump appoints somebody else, in addition to Justice [Neil] Gorsuch and Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh, we could probably assume that they would have views closer to the two justices that he's already appointed."

    Beer
    CC0
    Beer for Brett: Twitter Divided as Kavanaugh Rides Into Supreme Court

    "Many of our decisions that we make in this country are decided in the courts… it's hard to say with hindsight what Ruth Bader Ginsburg should have or could've done [during the Obama years]," she added.

    With Trump praising the Senate results of the US midterm election as a "big victory" for him and his Republican supporters, it should be noted that the GOP win also opens the door wide for POTUS to get in another justice nomination if Ginsburg throws in the towel before 2020. Supreme Court nominations are voted up or down by the Senate.

    Ginsburg previously indicated that she wouldn't be parting ways with the Supreme Court until she reached age 90 and has hired law clerks through 2020, which many took as a stance against Trump.

    "He certainly has appointed a large number of justices for any president in the first two years of their term," Golden said. "Control of the Senate is something that is very important for him… and, of course, some appointments are not controversial by any means and are overwhelmingly approved."

    At the end of the day, however, there are many factors at play, and it's still very much unclear what will happen in regards to Ginsburg's seat, according to Golden.

    Related:

    US Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Case on New Election Maps in Pennsylvania
    Israel's Supreme Court Intervenes in US Student’s Deportation
    Washington State’s Supreme Court Rules to End Death Penalty
    UK Supreme Court Backs Irish Bakery That Refused to Make 'Gay Cake'
    Brett Kavanaugh Sets New Hiring Records at Supreme Court - Reports
    Tags:
    retirement, US Supreme Court, Donald Trump, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse