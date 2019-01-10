Supreme Court Ginsburg Makes Her First Appearance After Lung Cancer Surgery

A photo agency obtained a video of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaving her Washington DC apartment at 9 AM Wednesday, looking frail but hopefully in good health.

The surgery caused Justice Ginsburg to miss the last 3 days at the Supreme Court – for the first time in her storied 25-year career on the high court, TMZ reported. She's the 4th oldest person ever to sit on the Supreme Court.

The pictures showed the 85-year-old Justice in a wheelchair and being helped into a waiting car. It's unclear where she was headed but she did not go to the Supreme Court.

The cancer was firstly discovered after she had fractured several ribs during a fall in November. The oldest member of the Supreme court, she's been working from home while recovering from her surgery.

Justice Ginsburg has battled cancer twice before — colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. Despite her surgeries and recoveries, she has never before missed a single day of work.