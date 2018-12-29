Register
13:09 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006 file photo Unidentified women are seen wearing a niqab during a demonstration outside the Dutch parliament against a proposed ban on the burqa, in The Hague, Netherlands. Belgian politicians will vote on April 22, 2010 on whether to ban the burqa and other body and face covering attire. The proposed ban could become law by July and apply to all public places, including streets

    'Veil Under My Feet': Women Protest Against Niqabs, Hijabs With Online Campaign

    © AP Photo / Fred Ernst
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Although there are few laws specifically forcing women to wear particular clothes, fully covering their bodies, many still have to dress in accordance with the laws of Sharia and extremely conservative traditions as disrespectful clothes and indecent behaviour are outlawed.

    Women apparently from Saudi Arabia, Yemen and other countries have joined forces to protest against niqabs, hijabs and other face veils, many are forced to wear in the religiously conservative countries. Posts with the hashtag in Arabic that could be translated as “veil under my feet”, or #NoHijabDay and #FreeFromHijab are popping up on Twitter, as some sharing pictures of them literally stepping on headscarves or other kinds of covers.

    Some seemingly got creative, posting videos from cars, waving the head scarf in the air.

    ​There were those, inspired to tell their stories of going against conservative rules, school policy or abuse in the community and in the family.

    ​Activists living in Western countries also joined the online resistance and encouraged its participants.

    ​However, many slammed the movement, saying it interferes with personal choice, or perverts the meaning of freedom.

    ​Some came up with fruit analogies.

    ​The limitations on women’s rights have been relaxed in Muslim countries across the Middle East over recent years. Earlier this year Iranian women were permitted to attend a basketball game watching male players play in a historic breakthrough for the country. Iran also allowed women to cheer on their World Cup 2018 national team from the stands and to attend the Asia Champions League final in Tehran in November for the first time since the Iranian Revolution of 1978-1979, which saw the overthrow of the 2,500-year-old Persian monarchy, deposing Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi.

    However, these were specific cases, the restrictions were soon restored, and it is still forbidden for women to attend football matches.  Wearing headscarves, or hijab, in public is also mandatory for women there. So several dozen women who took theirs off in protest this year were accused of public order offences and referred to the state prosecutor's office. According to Al-Arabiya, women showing their hair in public can be jailed for up to two months or fined $25.

    Iran’s regional rival, Saudi Arabia, formally allowed women to drive this summer in the course of a reform programme, introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Separately, it has curbed previously overwhelming religious policing, as well as lifted a 35-year-long ban on national movie theatres. As to clothing rules, this March, the prince said in an interview with the US broadcaster CBS it was up to women to choose what they want to wear as long as it is decent.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia May Execute First Woman for Supporting Political Protests

    "The laws are very clear and stipulated in the laws of Sharia (Islamic law): that women wear decent, respectful clothing, like men. This, however, does not particularly specify a black abaya [loose full-length robe] or a black head cover. The decision is entirely left for women to decide what type of decent and respectful attire she chooses to wear", he stated.

    Related:

    Saudi Authorities Raid Halloween Bash in Riyadh, Arrest 19 Foreign Women
    Women in Saudi Arabia Will Soon Be Able to Train as Pilots
    Need for Speed: Saudi Woman Rapping at the Wheel Goes Viral (VIDEO)
    Scholar Explains What Might Come Next as Saudi Arabia Repeals Women Driving Ban
    Iranian Woman Says She Was Given Two Years in Jail for Anti-Hijab Protest
    Iran Lets Women Watch World Cup in Public For First Time in Almost 40 Years
    Tags:
    campaign, social media reactions, face covering, hijab, niqab, Twitter, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Iran, Yemen, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse