15:02 GMT +321 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Iranian fans blow horns while watching the national soccer team play against Morocco in the 2018 World Cup, on a giant screen in a park in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 15, 2018

Iran Lets Women Watch World Cup in Public For First Time in Almost 40 Years

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
World Cup 2018 Russia
Fans, including women, watched Iran's recent clash against Spain at Tehran’s biggest stadium, Azadi, which saw a large display set up to provide better viewing for football enthusiasts.

Iranian women have been allowed to cheer on their World Cup 2018 national team from the stands for the first time since 1979, according to international media outlets, including The Washington Post and Sports Illustrated.

Roughly 10,000 football enthusiasts bought tickets to the iconic sports arena Azadi, which cost 2 euros each. Separately, a large number of female Iranian fans travelled all the way to Russia to witness the FIFA World Cup with their own eyes, with many Twitter users sharing their pictures:

Notably, women were not allowed to attend the live broadcast of the previous match against Morocco, which took place on June 15; instead, female fans had to go to the cinema to see it. In wake of the national team’s triumph, fans took to the streets to celebrate, which essentially propelled the city administration to allow women to watch the subsequent match at the stadium. 

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Morocco vs Iran - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 15, 2018 Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz scores an own goal for Iran's first goal
© REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
Iran Scratches Out World Cup Victory Against Morocco With Own Goal (VIDEO)

On June 20, Spain defeated Iran 1:0 in Kazan, with Spain’s forward Diego Costa netting the ball and thereby gaining the title of the man of the match.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals kicked off on June 14 and will continue all the way to July 15, with matches being played across 11 Russian cities, from Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad to Sochi in the country’s south.

Iranian women were last allowed to cheer in stadiums alongside men before the Iranian Revolution of 1978-1979, which saw the overthrow of the 2,500-year-old Persian monarchy, deposing Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi. Earlier this year, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told reporters that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had "promised that women in Iran will have access to football stadiums soon."

READ MORE: 'Ronaldo's Scored 4 Goals in World Cup — Opposite to Neymar' — Blogger


