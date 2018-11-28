Basketballer Reveals What It's Like to be Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Lookalike (PHOTO)

Bayern Munich player Nihad Djedovic revealed in a Twitter interview, what it feels like to be a doppelganger of one of the most recognisable football players in the world.

In an interview with Euro League, basketball player Nihad Djedovic, who plays for Bayern Munich, shared that he is frequently mistaken for Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to their striking resemblance.

‘He has a Balkan or ex-Yugoslav genes, so, I think, people see something in me that they see in him. Since I'm growing my hair now every day somebody tags me on Instagram or Twitter, or something, every day', said Djedovic.

‘This summer I was in Paris for three days, and every…I cannot say every person, but every second person on the street stopped me to take photos with me. It's incredible', he added.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic currently plays as a forward for the Los Angeles Galaxy football team.

