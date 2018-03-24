LA, Welcome to Zlatan: Football Star Signs Contract With LA Galaxy

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed up to play for the LA Galaxy a day after leaving the English club.

The 36-year old football star confirmed his arrival to the US club on Instagram.

"Los Angeles, welcome to Zlatan," he wrote under the video he shared with his fans in which he appeared in one frame with a lion and wearing a LA Galaxy jersey.

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Mar 23, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

Answering a question on whether Los Angeles was “big enough to handle his personality,” the Swede told the LA Times: “If it’s not, I’ll make it bigger.”

“After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the US and play my game there. I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win. And I chose the Galaxy to do that,” Zlatan said.

Ibrahimovic left Manchester United on March 22. He had made only seven appearances for United this season after suffering a serious knee injury last April.