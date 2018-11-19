Register
13:09 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    July 16, 2018. President of the US Donald Trump during the joint news conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Helsinki

    Netizens Defend Trump as He's Called 'Beacon for Repression' Over Media Attacks

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    On the eve of his wide-ranging interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump took to Twitter, as is his wont, to lambast the “fake news” media as “the Enemy of the People.”

    During a sit-down interview with Donald Trump that was aired on Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace told POTUS that although most presidents expressed frustration with the media coverage, nobody had called the press “the enemy of the American people.”

    “The fake news is the enemy – it’s fake, it’s phoney. I don’t mind getting bad news if I’m wrong,” Trump responded, clarifying that he did not refer to all media as the “enemy,” but certain outlets that he considered “fake news.”

    READ MORE: Trump Takes New Dig at 'Fake News' After 'Despicable' Pipe Bomb Parcels

    But Wallace kept pushing Trump on the topic, claiming that “leaders in authoritarian countries like Russia, China, Venezuela, now repress the media using your words.”

    As Trump said that he couldn’t speak for other countries, Wallace interrupted him, suggesting that he was viewed as a “beacon for repression around the world” while citing his crusade against the fake news media.

    Trump further tried to explain that his attacks on the media were targeting only unfair and false coverage:

    “The news about me is largely phoney. It’s false. Even sometimes they say ‘sources say’ – there is no source in many cases. […] Fake reporting is what’s tearing this country apart,” he said.

    Social media users appeared to be irritated by the fact that Wallace called Trump a “beacon for repression,” with the lion’s share of netizens calling the US president a “beacon of hope”:

    …and heaping praise on the 45th POTUS for exposing media bias – something, which they said, would go down in history:

    Some pointed to the fact that Wallace seemingly couldn’t grasp Trump’s idea of fake news:

    A few Twitterians spoke out against Trump’s rhetoric, lauding Wallace for the interview:

    Since taking office last year, Donald Trump has consistently been blasting media outlets for inaccurate coverage, repeatedly stressing in his tweets that it’s the fake news that is “the enemy of the people.”

    READ MORE: Melania Blasts Democrats, 'Fake News' Over Attempts to Discredit Donald Trump

    In January 2018, POTUS even announced the winners of his “Highly Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards,” with The New York Times topping the list of 11 media outlets.

    Related:

    US Navy SEAL Lawmaker: Trump ‘Attacks’ on Media Not Like the Real Thing
    Trump Calls Saudi Arabia 'Great Ally' Amid CIA Report on Khashoggi Case - Media
    Watergate Journalist on Acosta’s Case: Media "Emotionally Unhinged" About Trump
    Media, Trump Must ‘Tone Down’ Rhetoric After 2018 US Midterms - Columnist
    US Media, Trump Both Shoulder Blame For Bomb Deliveries - Joe Lauria
    CNN Slams Trump for 'Continued Attacks on the Media' After Bomb Scare
    Tags:
    attacks, media coverage, press, authoritarian, repression, social media, president, media, fake news, Fox News, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse