Melania Blasts Democrats, 'Fake News' Over Attempts to Discredit Donald Trump

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has largely steered clear of politics in the run-up to the midterms, but just a few days before Election Day she seems to have joined her husband’s crusade against the Democrats and fake news.
In a fundraising email sent by the Republican National Committee on Saturday, Melania called on Americans to support President Donald Trump to “help prove that the Democrats and media are wrong.”
“Democrats and the opposition media are doing everything they possibly can to discredit Donald with false accusations by spreading their fake news and making it appear that he does not have the support of America’s voter,” FLOTUS wrote in the email.
Until now, the first lady had been more focused on promoting her Be Best initiative, which deals with issues such as child welfare, opioid abuse and online bullying.
Last month, she embarked on her first solo tour of Africa, having visited four countries in five days to advance children’s well-being issues, such as education, hunger, poverty, and disease.
The midterm elections to the US Congress are set to be held on November 6, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate being up for grabs.
On Friday, a White House spokesperson announced that the US first family had already cast their votes via absentee ballots in New York “a few weeks ago.”
