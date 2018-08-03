'Fake, Fake, Disgusting News': Trump Slams Media for Bad Coverage of His Summits

US President Donald Trump on Thursday resumed his attacks on media at a rally in Pennsylvania, slamming news as "fake" and "disgusting."

"They can make anything bad because they are the fake, fake, disgusting news," Trump told supporters in Wilkes-Barre. Trump also tweeted ahead of the rally that "a large percentage of the media" was "FAKE NEWS" and "the enemy of the people."

They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 августа 2018 г.

​Trump said he was wrongfully accused of being late for a meeting with the British Queen during his state visit to the United Kingdom in July. He also defended his decision to go to Helsinki after the UK trip to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the June summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Trump and Putin met for the first official summit in Helsinki, Finland on July 16. The two presidents had a one-on-one private conversation followed by an expanded meeting. Trump's performance during the press conference afterwards sparked a backlash in the United States, because the US president appeared to side with Russia on the matter of alleged US election interference.

Trump is at odds with a number of media outlets, frequently characterizing them as "enemies of the people" and their coverage as "fake news."

Last week, Trump criticized the US media over revealing the inner workings of the government and thus putting many people in danger as well as for their negative coverage of the current administration, stressing that 90 percent of the coverage of his administration was negative "despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving."

On July 26, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins was denied access to cover a press conference because administration officials did not approve of her behavior during an earlier event in the Oval Office. CNN also said that after the session a White House communications official told Collins she was disinvited from the next open media event because the questions she had asked the president were "inappropriate" for the venue.

US President Donald Trump has long clashed with members of the press specifically with CNN which he has repeatedly described as "Fake News."