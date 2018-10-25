Trump Takes New Dig at 'Fake News' After 'Despicable' Pipe Bomb Parcels

POTUS has come up with a fresh online tirade aimed at “fake news,” stating that mainstream media’s belligerent rhetoric is responsible for political violence in the country.

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to again accuse the media, this time of inciting “anger” as the United States is recovering from a controversy over an array of suspicious packages and pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats as well as actor Robert de Niro and billionaire fundraiser George Soros.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump tweeted adding in black and white that the said media was “beyond description bad and hateful.”

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 октября 2018 г.

Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council is right when he says on @foxandfriends that the Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the Border. MUST BE CHANDED, but I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 октября 2018 г.

The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 октября 2018 г.

“Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!" the president stated resolutely. In a separate, a bit earlier tweet, he lashed out at a concrete outlet, namely The New York Times, for writing “a boring and “so incorrect” article on Trump’s use of a cell phone, ironically branding those who penned it as “the so-called experts on Trump.”

Trump, who appeared to put at least some of the blame for the turbulence in society on the divisive rhetoric of mainstream media, also addressed the issue of national borders on Twitter, saying he “is bringing out the military for this National Emergency,” at the same time making a reference to the words of Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council that “the Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the Border.”

Parcels containing “potential explosive devices,“ according to a statement by the Secret Service, were sent to prominent Democratic figures, namely to the Obama residence in Washington DC, Hillary Clinton’s in a suburb north of Manhattan as well as to Democratic donor and billionaire George Soros. A device made of a pipe and wires was also sent to the bustling Time Warner Center, where CNN’s editorial office is located.

READ MORE: Trump Refuses to Give Up iPhone Despite Eavesdropping Warnings — Reports

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential vote, thanked the Secret Service and voiced her ideas about what she referred to as a “troubling time in America.” "It's a time of deep divisions, and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together," she remarked.

Trump, in response to the news about the contentious packages, urged the nation to join together and send "one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America." POTUS branded the suspicious packages as "despicable" and said a "major federal investigation" was underway. Separately, the president remarked that those in the political arena should by no means treat political opponents as “being morally defective.”