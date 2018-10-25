Register
19:14 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Montana

    Trump Takes New Dig at 'Fake News' After 'Despicable' Pipe Bomb Parcels

    © REUTERS/ JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    POTUS has come up with a fresh online tirade aimed at “fake news,” stating that mainstream media’s belligerent rhetoric is responsible for political violence in the country.

    President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to again accuse the media, this time of inciting “anger” as the United States is recovering from a controversy over an array of suspicious packages and pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats as well as actor Robert de Niro and billionaire fundraiser George Soros.

    “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump tweeted adding in black and white that the said media was “beyond description bad and hateful.”

    “Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!" the president stated resolutely. In a separate, a bit earlier tweet, he lashed out at a concrete outlet, namely The New York Times, for writing “a boring and “so incorrect” article on Trump’s use of a cell phone, ironically branding those who penned it as “the so-called experts on Trump.”

    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).
    CC0 / The White House
    Trump Says Reports About China, Russia Wiring His Cellphones 'Soooo Wrong'
    Trump, who appeared to put at least some of the blame for the turbulence in society on the divisive rhetoric of mainstream media, also addressed the issue of national borders on Twitter, saying he “is bringing out the military for this National Emergency,” at the same time making a reference to the words of Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council that “the Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the Border.”

    Parcels containing “potential explosive devices,“ according to a statement by the Secret Service, were sent to prominent Democratic figures, namely to the Obama residence in Washington DC, Hillary Clinton’s in a suburb north of Manhattan as well as to Democratic donor and billionaire George Soros. A device made of a pipe and wires was also sent to the bustling Time Warner Center, where CNN’s editorial office is located.

    READ MORE: Trump Refuses to Give Up iPhone Despite Eavesdropping Warnings — Reports

    Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential vote, thanked the Secret Service and voiced her ideas about what she referred to as a “troubling time in America.” "It's a time of deep divisions, and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together," she remarked.

    Trump, in response to the news about the contentious packages, urged the nation to join together and send "one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America."  POTUS branded the suspicious packages as "despicable" and said a "major federal investigation" was underway. Separately, the president remarked that those in the political arena should by no means treat political opponents as “being morally defective.”

    Related:

    Trump Says Reports About China, Russia Wiring His Cellphones 'Soooo Wrong'
    Putin, Trump May Discuss Reports of US Plane Leading Attack on Hmeymim Base
    Trump Refuses to Give Up iPhone Despite Eavesdropping Warnings - Reports
    Trump Supports Bodyslamming Not Bombing Political Opponents
    Tags:
    Democrats, explosive device, violence, controversy, mainstream media, media bias, media, Fake News, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse