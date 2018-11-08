Kanye West Mocked for Posting Prayer With Kardashian’s Panty Selfie

Although Kanye West may have given up on his political revelations, which occasionally prompted Twitter storms, he keeps on sending shock waves on social media. The latest one was prompted as the rapper tweeted a prayer with an underwear selfie of God’s outstanding creation.

Kanye West tweeted a screenshot with an uplifting prayer but accidentally gave his faithful flock a little more than he'd intended.

The picture the rapper meant to share contained an inspirational message of faith: “Dear God, I admit I am a sinner and need your forgiveness; I believe that Jesus Christ died in my place paying the penalty for my sins. I am willing right now to turn from my sin and accept Jesus Christ as my personal Saviour and Lord. I commit myself to you and ask you to send the Holy Spirit into my life, to fill me and take control, and to help me become the kind of person you want me to be. Thank you, Father, for loving me. In Jesus’ name.”

However, it was the image of his partner Kim Kardashian in tiny trunks and a tight top which caught the attention of netizens. The faux pas didn’t remain long on West’s Twitter feed, as he deleted the pic quickly. However, the screenshots keep circulating online.

Netizens did not seem to believe this had simply been another of Kanye's social media slips.

It’s no accident. He’s praying for it all the time. — Alex Preiss (@AlexPreiss4) 7 ноября 2018 г.

​Others took a jaded approach, as Kim Kardashian’s Instagram feed has seen her photos with less clothes on.

We’ve seen her in her underwear a million times. — Tracy ✌🏻 (@chesse47) 7 ноября 2018 г.

I guess he prays at the altar of her booty 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Adam Mountaga (@AdamMountaga) 7 ноября 2018 г.

​The rapper has repeatedly been ridiculed online recently for endorsing Donald Trump, visiting him in the White House and ranting about mind control on social media. West, who’s referring to himself as Ye now, even announced that he would distance himself from politics late in October.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!” he tweeted at the time.

He took a vow of silence for less than a month after he shut down his Twitter and Instagram for some time, facing a backlash over his pro-Trump rants.