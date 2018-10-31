Register
06:39 GMT +331 October 2018
    Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York

    Kim Kardashian Explains Her Support for Kanye After SNL and Meeting with Trump

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes/Invision
    Viral
    101

    Kim Kardashian West stood by her husband, telling reporters in her most recent interview why she supported Kanye West and how he thinks about the world around him.

    Kardashian West was simply returning the support West has shown her during their relationship, she said in an interview with CNN's Van Jones.

    READ MORE: Kanye West's 'Blexit' T-Shirts Urge African-Americans to Ditch Democrats

    “He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality-show girl. This is gonna ruin your career.' Everyone told him that. And he was like, 'You're not going to tell me what to do,'” the celebrity said, noting that West is always there for her, and she will do the same for him.

    The reality star also commented on her husband’s explicit support for US President Donald Trump during his rant on “Saturday Night Live” and his meeting with the president in the Oval Office earlier this month.

    “I always say this: It takes him about four years to write a song – to explain, to communicate what he wants to say,” Kardashian West prefaced. “So when he tweets something in two minutes, what's going on in his mind and what he thinks and what he's trying to say…  He might not be the best communicator. But he has the best heart, and I know what he means.”

    Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Kanye West's Rant About 'Mind Control' on Social Media Rocks Twitter
    West came under fire after he appeared on “SNL” in his red Make America Great Again hat, saying it represented something different to him. Later, West wrote on Twitter that the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, should be reconsidered, calling it “a trap door,” as it does not forbid prisoners from being forced into slave labor.

    Kardashian West said she didn’t understand what the public expected her to do during her husband’s “SNL” rant. She also added that sometimes West’s does not have a political context, but represents his own stance on the world.

    “He will always do what he believes, whether it's the popular thing or not. And he has said so many times – even on 'SNL' – though I don't know if it made it on air – 'I do not agree with all the (Trump administration's) policies. I don't even know all the policies. I'm not political. I'm just saying this is what (the MAGA hat) represents to me. And I will wear it because that's what I feel,'” she said, adding that West “wants to fight for free thought.”

    In the end, the reality star said, West usually knows that he and the people around him usually understand what he means by his words. “The people around him let him know that what he said might not be what he means and try to help him work on it. But I know his heart. So yes, we're working on expressing that.”

    Meanwhile, Kanye West said on Twitter that he will distance himself from politics and would focus on his creations instead.

    Tags:
    MAGA Hat, MAGA, Saturday Night Live, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, United States
