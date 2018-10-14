Kanye West's Rant About 'Mind Control' on Social Media Rocks Twitter

Like Donald Trump’s wife Melania, his outspoken fan Kanye West has left the White House for Africa days after visiting the Oval Office. The rapper, who is reportedly spending time in a distant lodge with his curvy wife, has found time to stir up Twitter despite his busy schedule. In his latest post he exposed a “poisonous” tendency on social media.

Kanye West, who recently changed his online alias one more time to YE, has posted a ten-minute invective about social media censorship and what he described as “mind control” on his Twitter account, firing up debates in the comment section.

In the clip, the world-famous rapper slammed attempts of social media users to influence other people, trying to tell them what to do and control them, as poisonous. When explaining his point, West compared his brain with a woman’s body.

“When people tell me what to do, I feel like, they are touching my brain. Like for a woman, she wants to be in control of her body and chose whom she wants to give it to. And no one can come up and touch you, take it, or tell her what to do…,” he said.

He also slammed social media as a 'lie', pointing out that “Social media told you Hillary Clinton was going to win, and she didn't win. Social media told you nobody likes me, but everybody loves me. Everybody loves Ye."

​The clip appears to have been recorded in Kanye West’s hideaway in Uganda, where he arrived via a private jet with his socialite wife Kim Kardashian for a vacation. The locals have reportedly taken the celebrity couple to a distant luxury lodge on the banks of the River Nile in the northern part of the country. In contrast to her husband, the Instagram star remains silent on her social media, while Kanye is said to have big plans for this escape.

According to the website Watchdog Uganda, West’s team has set up a pop-up studio in the wild to record his new album "Yandhi." It should have come out in October, but the release date has been moved to November.

Meanwhile, this visit has riled up local authorities who tried to use the Kardashian-West hype to boost their country’s tourism profile. So, Uganda’s information Minister Frank Tumwebaze dubbed West's visit as "an endorsement of our tourism resources."