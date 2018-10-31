'I've Been Used': Kanye Prompts Storm on Twitter by Saying He's Out of Politics

The rapper has been ridiculed online for endorsing Donald Trump, visiting him in the White House and ranting about mind control on social media. Even before going silent about politics, West still couldn’t help himself, sharing his opinions one last time.

After months of MAGA activism, rapper Kanye West has announced that he would distance himself from politics, stating “he’s been used.”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!! — ye (@kanyewest) 30 октября 2018 г.

​Before publicly ending this chapter, he thanked his loved ones and the community for supporting his “actual beliefs and vision for a better world.” He also decided to update his followers on his political standing with a series of tweets, sharing that he believes “in love and compassion for people seeking asylum.”

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.



I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) 30 октября 2018 г.

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) 30 октября 2018 г.

​West’s decision to stop the political rants has met with wild approval. His vow of silence, which was liked more than 200K times, has got more than 26K comments.

Some suspected that the rapper's mother-in-law, the head of the Kardashians’ clan, had something to do with his shutting down his political activity.

​Others claimed the change to be all about money.

Must have had a major dip in sales to have your eyes open so fast. — James H. Dargie (@JHDargie) 31 октября 2018 г.

His shoes' resell value is dying. That was his wake up call. #allaboutthemoney — straightfromtheD.E.C (@wmckennedy) 31 октября 2018 г.

​There were those who simply mocked Ye-man.

​Many supported the artist, who had to deal with haters.

Don’t let others tell you who to be. That’s a valuable lesson, one you taught all of us. Keep being you @kanyewest and block out the hate. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) 31 октября 2018 г.

Say it isn't so ye, you fully inspired me

What you said was for real ye, keep fighting the

MK programming. What you said in the oval was the truth every one was afraid to say, hear and needed to see. It was courageous your best work, if you recant it now your wacker then msm — hit 7k go for 8k ⚡⚡⚡⚡🔥🔥🔥🌟🌟 (@Pepe17173956) 31 октября 2018 г.

You aren't the first to have felt that way. But instead of distancing yourself from politics — which we no longer have the option to do — you can use your creativity to speak out for what matters and move our culture in a positive direction. https://t.co/CO3XACbdkY — Matthew Arnold Stern (@maswriter) 31 октября 2018 г.

West, who’s referring to himself as Ye now, took his vow of silence less than a month after he shut down his Twitter and Instagram for some time, facing a backlash over his pro-Trump rants. He has been voicing strong support for President Donald Trump and his politics. West, who publicly appeared in a “Make America Great Again” hat, recently visited Trump in the White House to express his support and discuss a variety of domestic political issues with him.