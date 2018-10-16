Aussie Host Under Fire for 'Slavery' Joke About Usain Bolt’s Football Transfer

Maltese club Valetta FC has offered eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt from Jamaica, who is now pursuing a pro-football career, a two-year deal. The superstar sprinter is now playing for an A-League club: Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

David Koch, the co-host of an Australian breakfast TV show, has enraged netizens with his reference to Usain Bolt’s newly opened football perspective in a European club. The Sunrise presenters discussed an offer from Malta’s Valetta FC; the club was trying to lure the star sprinter and aspiring footballer from his current position in Australia. Koch decided to clarify if Bolt’s Australian Central Coast Mariners would “make a lot of money out of” his possible transfer.

His colleague dubbed the situation “a win-win,” noting “You keep him, great. You sell him, so be it. That’s the tough world of professional football.”

“Who said slavery was over — anyway. No,” Koch reacted before switching immediately to another topic.

​This remark hasn’t gone unnoticed by disturbed viewers and disgusted social media users.

yesterday govt votes for the ‘its ok to be white motion’, today on Sunrise Kochie makes a comment about slavery and the football transfer of Usain Bolt. Lovely start to the week, aye? pic.twitter.com/SP6tCJ8qOD — Ahmed Yussuf (@ahmedyussuf10) 16 октября 2018 г.

DISGUSTING…. WAKE UP AUSTRALIA. IT AIN’T FUNNY! Football: Host of Channel 7's Sunrise, David Koch, attempts to make a bizarre and shocking joke about slavery, after discussing the @CCMariners potential sale of superstar athlete Usain Bolt. https://t.co/2ZvgMaRomT — Elia Santoro 💙 (@Elia_Santoro) 16 октября 2018 г.

https://t.co/eGOgwF4Jck



Slavery jokes are still funny, right? Anyone? — David Kock (@stupidbomberfan) 16 октября 2018 г.

​Many slammed it as racist.

Is racism a prerequisite for employment on these morning shows? Its sure seems to be! I am continually disgusted by the filthy morons on these shows given the positions they have to… https://t.co/XDlGaqfFrC — Kooriwarrior (@kooriwarrior) 16 октября 2018 г.

​Some insisted that the TV star must be fired or sent away from the country.

I hope David Koch gets sacked for his "joke" about slavery/Usain Bolt. Absolutely disgusting. #DavidKoch — Ryan Rodgers (@RyanRodgersYo) 16 октября 2018 г.

David Koch on Australian television, talks about, "slavery?" After mentioning the legendary Usain Bolt and his soccer team. Abit like the NZ biker and him being sent back to NZ. p — Bay Osborn (@BayOsborn12) 16 октября 2018 г.

​In his comment to the Australian website news.com.au, Koch admitted that “it was clumsily put” and he “probably should have explained it better.”

“Basically the use of the word slavery is a reference I’ve used to defend players who want to trade clubs or change jobs in sport… that you can’t keep them… it’s a free world. There’s no slavery anymore. People have rights,” he explained.

On October 13, Valletta's ownership group Sanban Investment Group, based in Abu Dhabi, offered 32-year-old Bolt a two-year deal. According to the ABC, the investors, who overtook the club this September, aspire to compete for the UEFA Champions League by next season.

"This isn't about money, this is about history. This is something that they will talk about in 50 or 100 years' time," Valletta FC chief executive officer Ghasston Slimen told the broadcaster.

He expressed hope that Valetta FC would be playing against Manchester United, City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid if it got to the group stage, and he’s interested in “making it a historic moment.”

READ MORE: 'Lighting up the A-League': Usain Bolt in Talks for Soccer Trial in Australia

In August Bolt started training with the Central Coast Mariners, an A-League club, played a couple of friendly games for them and even scored twice. He has yet to receive a deal from the club, however, the Mariners are said to have “the first right of refusal” if the athlete is offered a contract. Their reaction has been restrained.

"At the moment, what is out there is very clearly agent-driven to try to pressure the club into making a decision," the club spokesperson told the broadcaster ABC.

After he retired from athletics, the 8-time Olympic champion from Jamaica, Usain Bolt, switched to football – an ambition he had voiced before. Although he said earlier that his desire was to play for Manchester United, he started his soccer career at the Norwegian club Strømsgodset, before starting training with the Australian club.