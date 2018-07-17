Register
    Former Olympic and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt wearing a shirt to commemorate his World Record 100m time, in action on the pitch at Old Trafford as part of Unicef's Soccer Aid, Manchester, Sunday, June 10, 2018

    ‘Lighting up the A-League': Usain Bolt in Talks for Soccer Trial in Australia

    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
    Sport
    The now-retired "Lightning Bolt' could make a long-awaited transition from track to football pitch in the next season of Australia's major soccer league.

    The eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, 31, is negotiating a contract deal with the Central Coast Mariners, a soccer club based in New South Wales, for the next A-League season, the team has confirmed in a statement.

    The six-week trial has been agreed upon "in principle," his agent Tony Rallis told the Australian radio show Big Sports Breakfast on Tuesday. "The owner of Central Coast Mariners has put his hand deep in his pocket and guaranteed 70% of the salary," he said.

    Although no contract is guaranteed for the time being, club officials warn, Usain Bolt could sign with the Mariners for a season "if all goes well."

    The world's fastest man, who retired from athletics in 2017, has repeatedly teased fans, claiming he would eventually realize his dream of playing top-level football.

    In early June, Bolt came on as a substitute in a friendly game for the Norwegian club Stromsgodset in an exhibition match against Norway U19s, which saw his side lose 1-0.

    Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano
    Here's What Usain Bolt Thinks of Messi and Ronaldo

    Borussia Dortmund handed the Olympian a three-week trial in April after he spent two days with the team the previous month.

    In February, he made his football debut in a charity celeb football match at Old Trafford, joined by the likes of the legendary Diego Maradona, Alan Shearer, and Ronaldinho.

    The track star is the world record holder in the 100 m, 200 m and 400 m relay; moreover, he has picked up 11 World Track and Field Championships titles.

