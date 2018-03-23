Register
    Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Here's What Usain Bolt Thinks of Messi and Ronaldo

    © AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano
    Sport
    0 10

    Olympic champion Usain Bolt described himself as “a massive fan” of Cristiano Ronaldo but said that he has more in common with the FC Barcelona captain.

    Bolt said he identified more with Messi, as they both benefited from a natural ability. 

    "Messi is very talented, from what I've learned and listened to over the years, Cristiano had to work to get where he is. I was born with speed and had a lot of talent [like Messi],” Bolt told Omnisport in an interview.

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 4, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez
    Messi Opens up on Life After Football and Fatherhood
    He went on to say that he is a keen admirer of Real Madrid’s star Cristiano Ronaldo.

    The 31-year-old Bolt retired last year after an incredible career that included 11 world titles and eight-time Olympic gold wins.

    Since then, Bolt has expressed a desire to play football professionally and is currently training with German soccer club Borussia Dortmund. 

    According to publication Goal, Bolt is already looking one step ahead and is using this training as a platform to help achieve his ultimate dream, to play for Manchester United.

    "I'm going to try my best, as always. I'm a very determined person when I want something, so I'm going to go there and do my best. For me, my best is always good enough. I would love to play for the team [Manchester United], to give it some thought and see where it goes. After the trials I then have a base to tell him [Jose Mourinho] I can do this, I can do that,” Bolt was reported by the publication as saying.

