Here's What Usain Bolt Thinks of Messi and Ronaldo

Olympic champion Usain Bolt described himself as “a massive fan” of Cristiano Ronaldo but said that he has more in common with the FC Barcelona captain.

Bolt said he identified more with Messi, as they both benefited from a natural ability.

"Messi is very talented, from what I've learned and listened to over the years, Cristiano had to work to get where he is. I was born with speed and had a lot of talent [like Messi],” Bolt told Omnisport in an interview.

© AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez Messi Opens up on Life After Football and Fatherhood

He went on to say that he is a keen admirer of Real Madrid’s star Cristiano Ronaldo

The 31-year-old Bolt retired last year after an incredible career that included 11 world titles and eight-time Olympic gold wins.

Since then, Bolt has expressed a desire to play football professionally and is currently training with German soccer club Borussia Dortmund.

According to publication Goal, Bolt is already looking one step ahead and is using this training as a platform to help achieve his ultimate dream, to play for Manchester United.

"I'm going to try my best, as always. I'm a very determined person when I want something, so I'm going to go there and do my best. For me, my best is always good enough. I would love to play for the team [Manchester United], to give it some thought and see where it goes. After the trials I then have a base to tell him [Jose Mourinho] I can do this, I can do that,” Bolt was reported by the publication as saying.