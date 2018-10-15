Register
    Conor McGregor at NFL game.

    You'd Think He'd Won the Bout: UFC Fans Fuming Over McGregor's NFL Game Swagger

    YouTube / NFL
    Viral
    0 11

    Earlier this month, the flamboyant Irish MMA fighter suffered a humiliating loss to undefeated Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in a Las Vegas venue which broke out into a mass brawl, multiple arrests, and an investigation by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

    Appearing at the Cowboys vs. Jaguars game on Sunday, Conor McGregor strutted into the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, carrying bottles of his patented whiskey, signing footballs and being filmed making what football commentators across the board could only describe as a terrible throw.

    Speaking to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the fighter suggested that the stadium would be an ideal place to rig a UFC octagon.

    However, his flamboyant appearance was not welcomed by everyone, with some social media users suggesting that he was acting like he didn't just lose the fight of his life against Nurmagomedov.

    However, others called out the haters, accusing them of just being made for Conor "still living his best life."

    In the aftermath of last week's fight and the ensuing brawl, the UFC threatened to terminate Nurmagomedov's contract, to suspend him or impose other sanctions. All hell broke loose at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 7 after Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor trainer Dillon Danis, who he claimed had insulted his nationality, his family and his faith throughout the fight. The Russian fighter, who remains unpaid despite his victory, has threatened to leave the UFC, accusing it of bias, and pointing out that the organization did not impose any sanctions against McGregor after his posse assaulted a bus full of UFC fighters in April, leading to multiple injuries.

    The undefeated Russian finished off McGregor in the 4th round with a chokehold, and has since gone on to challenge American boxer Floyd Mayweather, a 41-year-old former boxer and promotor with an impressive 50-boxing record.

