Khabib Delivers Ultimatum to UFC, Threatens to Leave

The Russian fighter and his teammates engaged in a melee with McGregor and his team after the highly-anticipated bout between the athletes that ended with Khabib's victory. Both fighters are now under investigation by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) over the incident.

The Russian mixed martial arts fighter and UFC lightweight champion has threatened to leave the UFC over it canceling an upcoming fight between his friend Zubaira Tukhugov and Artem Lobov and the organization mulling over terminating Tukhugov's contract. The athlete has posted his address to the UFC on his Instagram account.

He also recalled that the UFC had imposed no sanctions on McGregor and his friends for assaulting a bus full of UFC fighters in April 2018, despite the fact that several of the passengers were wounded in the incident. Khabib also slammed the UFC for withholding his pay for the match with McGregor, although it was in fact frozen by NSAC until the end of the probe into Khabib's actions. He added that the organization may keep his pay as he "was fighting for honor."

Earlier, UFC head Dana White had warned that the contracts of the organization's fighters who participated in the melee after the Nurmagomedov vs McGregor bout could be terminated. NSAC is currently looking into the actions of both Nurmagomedov and McGregor, as well as their teammates, to determine, which sanctions will be imposed on them over the post-bout fight. White has suggested that NSAC may sanction Khabib for 4 to 6 months and hand down a $250,000 fine.