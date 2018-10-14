'There Can Be Only One King': Nurmagomedov Calls Out Floyd Mayweather for Fight

Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to go against American boxer Floyd Mayweather. The 30-year-old Russian’s challenge was posted by boxer manager Dehuang Blake via Instagram.

"Come on, Floyd! I am ready to go out with you to fight, 50-0 vs. 27-0. Two guys who never lost. Why not? Come on! In the jungle, there can be only one king, and that is me. I managed to get Conor down, but he didn't. And I made it easy," Nurmagomedov said.

In August 2017, Mayweather and McGregor converged in the ring according to the rules of boxing. The American knocked out the legendary Irish MMA fighter in the 10th round. It is reported that for this fight, Mayweather received about 300 million dollars.

Earlier this month, the highly-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov took place in Las-Vegas; the two competed for the lightweight championship title at UFC 229.

Khabib beat his rival in the 4th round with a chokehold.