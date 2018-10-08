Conor McGregor’s Sisters Pep Up Brother With Swimsuit Snap

After Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor in the fight for the lightweight UFC title in Las Vegas, the most faithful fans of the Dublin-born fighting legend, his stunning sisters from Ireland, stood up for their brother on their Instagram pages.

When the MMA star returned to Instagram following his defeat for the UFC lightweight champion title, he posted a photo from the octagon and a short message: “I’ll be back.” This prompted 36-year-old fitness model and body builder Erin McGregor to support her brother with a repost and a heart emoji.

Their sister Aoife, 33, has not been silent about her affection either; she posted a recent photo of McGregor with the short, heart-warming caption “Absolute legend. There’s no love like family love…my brother my hero” in her Instagram stories.

She went on to post a picture with Conor hugging his sister on a yacht, and a snap featuring four ladies, including her, in swimsuits, tagged “Team McGregor always.”

Both sisters, who are often seen cheering for The Notorious during his fights, eagerly share their fan activity on Instagram. Right before the UFC229 match, Erin posted several snaps from Vegas, including one with her mother, signed “when one goes to war we all go to war @thenotoriousmma.”

Undefeated Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Irish legend Conor McGregor in the 4th round with a chokehold during the lightweight championship at UFC 229 on October 6.

The win was marred by a mass brawl that erupted in and around the octagon just seconds after the fight: Khabib appeared to hurl his mouth guard toward McGregor's team and leaped out of the ring to attempt to fight someone in the crowd, with the Irish and Russian camps starting fights of their own.

A man in a red skirt then could be seen climbing into the cage and throwing a punch at McGregor. Both fighters were subsequently escorted out of the ring by police and security.