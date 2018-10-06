WATCH Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Clash in Las Vegas

"The fans' fight during the UFC 229 weigh-in ceremony; Khabib was hashing things out with McGregor on the stage, while a man in Conor's shirt was hopelessly losing the fight in the auditorium," an eyewitness wrote.
Several people, including women, participated in the fight.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ Драка болельщиков во время церемонии взвешивания UFC 229🔥 _____ Хабиб выяснял отношения с Макгрегором на сцене, а в это время человек в футболке Конора безнадёжно проиграл бой в зрительном зале. Параллельно в зале шёл и женский бой. Жара пошла🔥🔥🔥🔥 #россия #мма #москва #сша #драка #спорт #работа #видео #чп #russia #usa #lasvegas #vegas #fight #men #mma #ufc #khabib #conor
Security officers were able to quickly put an end to the fighting.
At the weigh-in ceremony, McGregor tried to hit Nurmagomedov ahead of the highly-anticipated fight that will take on October 6, 2018 in Las-Vegas at 02:00 GMT.
All comments
Show new comments (0)