WATCH Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Clash in Las Vegas

Fans of the two champs fought in the hall during the weigh-in ceremony of the Absolute Fighting Championship in Las Vegas on the eve of the battle between the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Irishman Conor McGregor.

"The fans' fight during the UFC 229 weigh-in ceremony; Khabib was hashing things out with McGregor on the stage, while a man in Conor's shirt was hopelessly losing the fight in the auditorium," an eyewitness wrote.

Several people, including women, participated in the fight.

Security officers were able to quickly put an end to the fighting.

At the weigh-in ceremony, McGregor tried to hit Nurmagomedov ahead of the highly-anticipated fight that will take on October 6, 2018 in Las-Vegas at 02:00 GMT.