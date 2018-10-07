Nurmagomedov Wins UFC 229 Fight Against Conor McGregor

The highly-anticipated fight took place, 2018 in Las-Vegas Conor McGregor fought Khabib Nurmagomedov during the lightweight championship at UFC 229.

Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov took down Irish legend Conor McGregor in 4th round with a chokehold.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship ceremonial weigh-ins between the two fighters take place in Las Vegas Yesterday.

© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid FULL VIDEO of Conor McGregor's Violent Attack on UFC Fighters' Bus Goes Online

The fighters are in conflict for almost a year, mostly on social media with McGregor trying to pick on his opponent in the upcoming fight.

WATCH: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Clash in Las Vegas

The Irish fighter assaulted a bus with fighters, including Nurmagomedov. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.