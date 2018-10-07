Nurmagomedov Wins UFC 229 Fight Against Conor McGregor

Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov took down Irish legend Conor McGregor in 4th round with a chokehold.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship ceremonial weigh-ins between the two fighters take place in Las Vegas Yesterday.
WATCH: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Clash in Las Vegas
The Irish fighter assaulted a bus with fighters, including Nurmagomedov. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.
