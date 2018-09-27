Twitter Storms as Neymar Filmed Putting Face Cream on During Match

The star Brazilian forward, signed by PSG for a record breaking sum of $264 million in 2017, has become a laughing stock for social media for his latest diva-like half-time moment during a match where his club Paris Saint Germain faced off against Reims.

The multi-million-dollar Brazilian forward, one of the world’s most expensive players, has given netizens some joke material after he was spotted taking extra-care of his looks during the recent game between PSG and another French club, Reims, which ended with a 4-1 victory for the Paris club.

Neymar, who has been repeatedly mocked for his pasta-like hairstyle, excessive attention to his looks as well as his famous theatrics on pitch and dive-ins, is now being roasted for his half time skin care routine.

Just before the second half of the match kicked off, Neymar, who scored one goal in the first half with a penalty shot, was spotted applying what appears to be face cream, making commentators guess the purpose of the procedure.

Sunscreen? Moisturizer? Wrinkle cream? 🤔



PSG star Neymar taking care of his face at half-time 🤭 pic.twitter.com/sV9BI3I9PB — Goal (@goal) 26 сентября 2018 г.

​This triggered a storm of jokes; some Twitter users pulled no punches.

Some compared Neymar to social media diva Kim Kardashian, although this wasn't the first time.

Kim K of football 😝 — O.K (@ok_iv) 26 сентября 2018 г.

​Others let their fear of clowns out.

None of these. Just the Clown dye 🤡 — AlexErra (@Alexerraa) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​There were those who preferred good old trashing.

He is more of a marketing boy than a footballer. He better take care of his face. — Ravi Raj (@Ravi_Raj_R) 27 сентября 2018 г.

Cake? Pie? Cocaine? 🤔



PSG star Neymar definitely smashed his face in one of these at half-time 🤭 — Mobin MF (@The_WhitePele) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​However, the defenders were also in, standing up for the footballer.