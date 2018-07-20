'I'm Staying': Neymar Plays Down Speculations About His Transfer to Real Madrid

Brazil’s top footballer, who will remain the world’s most expensive player after PSG signed him for $264 million in 2017, slammed the media for rumors about the transfer. The buzz around Neymar’s moving to Spain rose after Real’s former star Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Italian FC Juventus.

The football superstar from Paris Saint-Germain FC told the reporters at a charity auction of his foundation in the Brazilian city of San Paolo that he will remain loyal to his current club.

"I’m staying in Paris I have a contract with PSG and I've chosen to be there for the challenge, for new things and higher goals," Neymar told the reporters.

The striker also expressed hope that the upcoming season will be successful for the Paris club, blaming the media for speculations about his alleged transfer to Real Madrid FC. "The press enjoys creating rumors, but everyone knows how much I care about PSG."

PSG signed on Neymar last year in a $264 million deal, which made the 26-year-old Brazilian the most expensive player in the world. But speculations about his upcoming transfer rose after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Turin’s Juventus earlier in July and vacated a place for a top star in the Spanish club.

Last week Real’s management hasted to dismiss the rumored purchase with a statement.

"In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player," the statement read.

However, the search for Ronaldo’s replacements continues, as Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said that his “great squad is going to be reinforced with magnificent players."

Besides Neymar, Belgian World Cup star Eden Hazard, currently playing for West London’s Chelsea now, has been reported among possible Real’s purchases as well as Kylian Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup and was named best young player of the tournament. Mbappe now shares the spotlight with Neymar in PSG, and the latter doesn’t spare praises to the 19-year-old prodigy.

“He is a phenomenon, a great player. We knew that from our day-to-day with him. I am very happy he played such a great World Cup,” Neymar said.