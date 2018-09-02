'Crybaby': Neymar Trolls Viewers After Scoring for PSG (VIDEO)

Since becoming the number one target of ridicule for his bizarre diving and rolling on the pitch during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Brazilian ace Neymar seems to have put all the mockery behind him.

After scoring for Paris Saint-Germain at Nimes, one of the world’s best footballers, Neymar, spotted a banner in the crowd calling him a “crybaby” and rushed towards it to celebrate the goal.

Neymar scores for PSG at Nimes…



…and runs straight over to the ‘Neymar is a cry baby’ banner 😭 pic.twitter.com/iNFvFNBkFi — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) 1 сентября 2018 г.

Neymar then showed his sense of humor as he sat down in front of the viewers and pretended to cry, while his teammates raced straight towards him and started hugging the hero of the day.

Opposing fans held up a sign calling Neymar a "crybaby."



So when he scored, he celebrated in front of it 😅 pic.twitter.com/x0EfNNma2O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 1 сентября 2018 г.

The supporters were also mesmerized by the Brazilian star after a young pitch invader ran towards him, and the footballer stood for about a minute hugging the boy. Neymar was filmed giving the tearful young fan his T-shirt before picking him up and returning him to the stands, even though the boy was wearing a France shirt with the name of Kylian Mbappe on it.

Social media was alight with reactions about Neymar's conduct and attitude towards his fans, with many calling him a “beautiful human being”:

Neymar you beautiful human being — Mo Hussain (@MoHussain19) 2 сентября 2018 г.

Wahoo, Great player but most importantly a great human being. Well done!!!! pic.twitter.com/YHsLV8j4gv — Moshiko (@MosheElazar) 2 сентября 2018 г.

Media will never give him a break with there negative garbage. But he'll shine nevertheless. — Daren D (@DarenD18) 2 сентября 2018 г.

This summer Neymar lived through hard times becoming the subject of relentless mockery and the main character of football memes for his overdramatic reaction to Mexico defende Miguel Layun clipping his ankle in the World Cup round of 16, which saw him dive on the ground and roll around the pitch writhing in “agony.”