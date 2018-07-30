Neymar Sets Twitter on Fire as He Admits Theatrics on Field, Promises to Change

The Brazilian football star came under fire for allegedly diving and imitating severe pain, while "rolling" on the pitch even after minor fouls.

In a sponsored video ad published on YouTube Brazilian footballer and striker for PSG Neymar has admitted, he "sometimes overreacted" to opponent's fouls during the World Cup. At the same time he noted that he indeed "suffer on the pitch" and that he didn't just fall "too much," but rather "crumbled."

The football star also admitted to acting inappropriately, referring to him not giving an interview after Brazil's defeat at the World Cup. Neymar explained that he did not mean to show disrespect, but simply hasn't become accustomed to disappointing his fans.

In the ad the PSG star promised to become a better person and asked the public to support him instead of "throwing stones."

Most netizens didn't look impressed or convinced by Neymar's confession. Many of them expressed skepticism over his promises to change his style of play.

What a baby. That’s no excuse — chris hunt (@chris_hunt323) July 30, 2018

What the fuck does the life off the pitch has to do with him being a little diving bitch? — Steffen Tharaldsen (@snufzftw) July 30, 2018

Apparently Neymar is not only good at diving and faking injuries but also at the use of euphemisms. "Exaggerated"? When you've been barely touched yet you're rolling on the grass screaming in agony you're not "exaggerating". You're lying. — νανοακάου (@entitoid) July 30, 2018

No more diving then???? Good luck with that, once a cheat always a cheat. — Dan Clarke (@thedanclarke) July 30, 2018

No you did fall over, be honest with yourself, stop doubling down. You seem to want to be respected, just because you are rich, famous and talented it doesn’t mean the public will respect you. That only happens when you are honest, fair and respectful to your opponents — The Widower Daddy (@WidowDaddy) July 30, 2018

Some twitterians mocked the footballer's own words from the ad to show their disbelief in Neymar's miraculous change.

He suffers from overacting not seen since the days of Jim Carrey. — CK (@Jollymon72) July 30, 2018

Great player with a mind of a 13 year old…. — RustyCase ™ (@Rustycase) July 30, 2018

The games gonna bloody fall apart if ppl keep rolling half way across the pitch every time an opposing player comes within 2 feet of them — Liam Robinson (@LiamR_03) July 30, 2018

Several Twitter users played jokes on the PSG striker's attempt to redeem himself in the eyes of his fans.

How many times did he fall over during this speech? — Chris Jones (@CJThornaby) July 30, 2018

Netizens also criticized the weird way Neymar used to deliver his promise, namely through an ad.

So Neymar is saying he did overreact during the World Cup… in an ad.



Sums him up perfectly. Saying some empty nonsense while pocketing more cash. https://t.co/MMDmunGi88 — Lucas (@lucasammr) July 30, 2018

“Eu caí. Mas só quem cai, pode se levantar fazer um post no Instagram e uma propaganda da Gillete” — Neymar #umnovohomemtododia pic.twitter.com/I3unNvyKLg — Thiago (@thide_souza) July 30, 2018

"I fell. But only those who fall, can get up to do a post on Instagram and an advertisement of Gillette —Neymar" the tweet by a user named Thiago says.

Still a lot of people supported Neymar on social media, urging everyone to give the man a chance.

Neymar has spoken. And what he said, many will reduce to admission of exaggerating at times during WC. But it was so much more. He is asking for you to stand by him, and not give up on him, just like he's not giving up on himself or his football. pic.twitter.com/VfJu70Oz86 — Kate (@Kate77NG) July 30, 2018

Everyone calling neymar shit…you do realize he is the 3rd best in the world…he has apologized. Fair we give him a chance — kwesi (@kwesi_am) July 30, 2018

What does that mean? He knows he did it? He’s gonna change? I hope so, cos he could be great, and with his antics he’s just mediocre. — Mark Barclay (@MarkBarclay15) July 30, 2018

Seems to be taking notice though, hopefully will come through and make him a better player — I Am Groot (@BettisCarl) July 30, 2018