'You Won't Understand': Neymar Defends His 'Diving Theatrics' During World Cup

The Brazilian forward was widely mocked during the 2018 World Cup for his spectacular rolling on the grass, allegedly in a bid to get the referee's attention. This spawned a challenge on social media, where participants lie on the ground feigning excruciating pain whenever anyone mentions the famous footballer.

Neymar replied to all those who are accusing him of being overly dramatic when falling during matches, explaining that although he understands the humor, severe fouls are no laughing matter. Neymar revealed that sometimes tackles can be quite painful and suggested that people just can't grasp this until they experience it themselves.

"After the games I stay back for four or five hours putting on ice, it's complicated but if you haven't experienced that you will never understand," he said.

The football star also added that hard tackles happen due to him being "faster and lighter than other players," noting that in cases like that, a referee needs to decide.

READ MORE: Neymar Lying on the Ground Becomes 'Face' of Fake Emergency Calls Ad in Portugal

During the tournament, Neymar caught the public's attention by frequently falling to the ground and writhing in what social media users have perceived to be exaggerated agony. Swiss RTS Sport estimated that the Brazilian footballer had spent some 14 minutes on the ground during the tournament.

© REUTERS / David Gray FILE PHOTO: World Cup - Round of 16 - Brazil vs Mexico - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - July 2, 2018 Brazil's Neymar lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury

The trend has even been used beyond social media, with the Portuguese National Institute of Medical Emergencies issuing an ad, warning against false calls and featuring Neymar lying on the grass, appearing to be in anguish, suggesting that the player was faking the pain.