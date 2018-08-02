Twitter Abuzz Over Ivanka Trump's 'Not the Enemy of the People' Stance on Media

While US President Donald Trump has repeatedly lambasted some US media outlets over “fake news,” even branding several the "enemy of the American people," his daughter has distanced herself from statements suggesting the press is a hostile force. Into this distance between apple and tree, Twitter has ventured.

Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump has spoken about her view of the media at an event sponsored by US news website Axios.

"No, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people," she said, admitting, however, that she has been the subject of her fair share of not “fully accurate" reports, as she said, and that she can understand why some people are sensitive to the topic.

Donald Trump has repeatedly lambasted US media for spreading “fake news” and publishing leaks. He recently slammed the press as having been “driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Last year he referred to what he described as the “fake news” media as “enemy of the American people” in one a Twitter post lambasting them for spreading lies.

​Ivanka’s dismissal of her presidential father’s press vitriol caused its own social media frenzy.

Some described the move as “breaking with her dad” and mocked her for switching sides.

Mike Allen: Do you think the media is the enemy of the people?



Ivanka Trump: Sorry?



Allen: Do you think the media is the enemy of the people?



Ivanka: No, I do not.



*laughter*



Allen: That's not a view that is shared in your family. — Allyn Beake (@AllynBeake) 2 августа 2018 г.

