Trump Accuses 'Fake News' of Attempt to 'Disparage Great Meeting With Putin'

Trump and Putin met for the first official summit in Helsinki, Finland on July 16.
On July 19, the US president expressed hope to have his next meeting with Putin in Washington so that the two leaders could begin to implement the ideas that they had discussed during the Helsinki summit.
I had a GREAT meeting with Putin and the Fake News used every bit of their energy to try and disparage it. So bad for our country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 июля 2018 г.
The two presidents had a one-on-one private conversation discussing the Syrian refugee crisis, the situation in Ukraine, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.
Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in the election, stressing that no accusations against Russia have been substantiated.
