18:14 GMT +326 January 2018
    President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced to deliver a speech to the World Economic Forum, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Davos

    Donald Trump's Speech at Davos: From 'America First' to 'Fake News'

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    World
    The US president made a debut appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, having outlined the American people’s interests and expressed hopes for building a better world, in which everyone can prosper.

    "I am here today to represent the interests of the American people and affirm America's friendship and partnership to build a better world," Trump said.

    America First

    Using the forum as a platform to address the country’s advances since his inauguration, Donald Trump spoke about all the work done to overhaul the US tax system and slash regulations. The president put emphasis on the 2.4 million jobs created since his election, noting that “African-American unemployment had reached the lowest rate ever recorded in the United States, and so has unemployment among Hispanic Americans.”

    "As President of the United States, I will always put America First. Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first," Trump said during his speech.

    He proceeded to say that the US would restore integrity to the global trading system by enforcing current trade law, and would no longer “turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices, including massive intellectual property theft, industrial subsidies, pervasive state-led economic planning.”

    “We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others,” Trump said.

    “America is open for business and we are competitive once again,” he said, adding that the US is prepared to negotiate mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreements with all countries, including those in the Trans-Pacific Partnership that he pulled the United States out of after taking office.

    No Prosperity Without Security

    “To make the world safer from rogue regimes, terrorism and revisionist powers, we are asking our friends and allies to invest in their own defenses and to meet their financial obligations. Our common security requires everyone to contribute their fair share,” Trump said, apparently referring to NATO allies.

    During the speech, he also urged all nations to unite and exert pressure to denuclearize North Korea.

    "My administration is proud to have led historic efforts at the United Nations Security Council and all around the world to unite all civilized nations in our campaign of maximum pressure to denuke the Korean Peninsula," Trump said, while also underscoring the need to “block Iran’s access to nuclear weapons.”

    Trump added that the US has been working with its allies to destroy jihadist terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, adding that nearly 100 percent of the territories formerly controlled by Daesh in Iraq and Syria have been liberated.

    "When it comes to terrorism, we will do whatever is necessary to protect our nation. We will defend our citizens and our borders," Trump said.

    Media and Fake News

    Donald Trump, well known for his crusade against fake news, said that media used to depict him positively when he was merely a businessman, but changed since he entered politics.

    "It wasn't until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be," Trump said.

    This remark by the US leader was met with booing from some of the media representatives in the audience.

    READ MORE: WATCH Audience 'Boos' Trump's Address in Davos

    Donald Trump has been facing global criticism over protectionism since even before arriving in Davos to deliver his ”America First” speech.

