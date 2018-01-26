WATCH Audience 'Boos' Trump's Address in Davos

The audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos has reacted to US President Donald Trump's remark about "fake news," a term which has been named the word of the past year.

US President Donald Trump said, speaking at the Davos forum, "I’ve always gotten a lot of press, or media, I don’t know why…But It wasn’t until I became a politician that I saw how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be," getting "boos" from the crowd in turn.

Crowd at Davos boos as Trump makes a jab at the "nasty" and "mean" press. #WEF18 pic.twitter.com/mturxNj9MC — Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani (@AdrienneMahsa) 26 января 2018 г.

Some boos in Davos when Trump says he realised media can be mean, vicious, nasty and fake when he became a politician pic.twitter.com/wjWsQChzeR — Yara Bayoumy (@yarabayoumy) 26 января 2018 г.

