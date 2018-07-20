Register
17:30 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Mexican police. (File)

    Spoiler Alert: Netflix's New Season Shows Narcos Moving From Colombia to Mexico

    © AFP 2018 / HECTOR GUERRERO
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The new series of the hit Netflix series Narcos switches from Colombia to Mexico to follow the fortunes of the Guadalajara Cartel. Sputnik looks at how the drugs trade gradually shifted north, creating massive corruption and violence in Mexico.

    Narcos, a fact-based drama focusing on the lives of Latin American drug barons and the efforts of US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents to catch them, has been a smash hit for Netflix.

    The first two seasons focused on the Medellin Cartel and Pablo Escobar, whose chilling on-screen catchphrase, "Plata o Plomo (Silver or Lead)", was heard when he was cajoling and threatening politicians and police officers.

    The third season focused on the Cali Cartel, which took over the cocaine trade after Escobar was shot dead by police in 1993 and was known for its more low-key and business-like methods.

    Supply And Demand

    The United States is the world's biggest consumer of cocaine and the biggest producers of the raw material — coca paste — are Latin American countries like Colombia, Peru and Bolivia.

    During the 1980s and early 1990s crack, a highly addictive form of cocaine, devastated many US cities and created a generation of addicts.

    But although the DEA and the Colombian government smashed the Medellin and Cali cartels, the Mexicans, who had up until then played a lesser role, stepped up their game and moved into the vacuum.

    They had a natural geographical advantage over the Colombians — they were much closer to the US and could use Mexican trucks and people smuggling networks to get the product over the border.

    Season Four focuses on the Guadalajara Cartel, which was led by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, known as El Padrino (The Godfather).

    Gallardo — who is played by Mexican actor Diego Luna — set up the cartel, along with Ernesto "Don Neto" Fonseca Carrillo and Rafael Caro Quintero, and it dominated the Mexican drugs trade during the mid- to late 1990s.

    Life And Death Of A DEA Agent

    The new season of Narcos will also star Hollywood actor Michael Peña as Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, a DEA agent who worked undercover, posing as a buyer to drug traffickers.

    On February 7, 1985, Camarena, 37, was bundled into a car on the street outside the DEA office in Guadalajara as he went to meet his wife Mika for lunch.

    He would never be seen alive again.

    Camarena, who was a month away from being transferred back to San Diego, left behind three children, Enrique, Daniel and Erik.

    His badly beaten body was found a month later and his abduction and murder became a cause celebre and the Reagan administration, which was in the middle of its "war on drugs", was enraged by the cartel's boldness.

    The DEA and its Mexican government allies soon identified those responsible.

    Fonseca was arrested two months later but Quintero, who had fled to Costa Rica following a tip-off from a senior figure in the Mexican police, but was eventually captured later in the year and served 28 years in jail.

    As for Gallardo, he was able to evade capture until 1989.

    Lord Of The Skies

    But another major figure in the Mexican cartels has made only a fleeting appearance in Narcos.

    Season Three featured a cameo appearance by José María Yazpik, playing Amado Carrillo Fuentes, who befriended a member of the Cali cartel.

    Carrillo Fuentes was nicknamed The Lord of the Skies, because of his ability to use aircraft to bring drugs from Latin America into the United States, via Mexico.

    Fuentes, who formed the Juarez Cartel in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, died in July 1997, aged 41, while undergoing plastic surgery to permanently disguise his features.

    When he died he was rumored to be worth US$25 billion.

    The surgeon who carried out the botched operation, Jaime Godoy Singh, was found tortured and squeezed into an oil drum in November 1997.

    How Does El Chapo Fit In?

    The Juarez Cartel would take over much of the Guadalajara Cartel's Texas and New Mexico routes while the rival Tijuana Cartel, led by the Arellano-Felix brothers, would take over the western-most routes into California.

    But both would be eclipsed by the Sinaloa Cartel — led by Joaquin Guzman Loera, aka El Chapo, who started off working for the Guadalajara Cartel — and its rivals, the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas.

    That leaves enough material for several more seasons of Narcos.

    Related:

    As New Series of Narcos Starts, Is It 'Cashing in' on Colombia's Agony?
    'The Threat Was Always There': Netflix Glimpses Inside World's Toughest Prisons
    AMLO: Meet the Mexican Trump
    Netflix Viewers Warned El Chapo Documentary Could Endanger Sean Penn's Life
    Tags:
    crack cocaine, smuggling, cocaine, cartels, drugs, Sinaloa Cartel, Los Zetas, Gulf Cartel, Pablo Escobar, El Chapo, Guadalajara, Mexico, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse