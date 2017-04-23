Civil Unrest Breaks Out in Mexican City After Drug Cartel Leader Death

© REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez US-Mexico Border Wall Prototypes Expected in Late Spring

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Civil unrest, including arson attacks and attempts to block roads, erupted in the Mexican city of Reynosa in the Tamaulipas state after the soldiers killed a leader of a drug cartel, a spokesman of the state's security forces said.

On Saturday, Mexican soldiers killed Julian Loisa Salinas in a clash. Salinas was reportedly one of the leaders of the Gulf drug cartel.

"We have counted 32 blockaded roads, 11 of them were created after the arson attacks on vehicles," Luis Rodriguez Suarez told reporters on Saturday.

He added that there were also nine cases, when shopping centers were set on fire and 18 wasteland areas were also set aflame, following the killing of Salinas.

Tamaulipas that is located on the border with the United States is a battlefield between two Mexican drug cartels, namely the Gulf cartel and Los Zetas. The two criminal groups are trying to put drug trafficking to the United States from Mexico under own control.