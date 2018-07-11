Register
    Italy's Camila Giorgi returns the ball to Russia's Ekaterina Makarova during their women's singles match, on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Monday July 9, 2018

    Italian Gets Knocked out of Wimbledon by Williams, Strikes Fans With Doll Face

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Viral
    0 01

    After years of failing at grand slam tournaments, Camila Giorgi has unexpectedly made it to quarterfinals of the Big Helmet tournament in England as well as to the hearts of social media users with her Instagram shots, which feature her wearing tiny dresses and lingerie.

    Camila Giorgi has been beaten by the US seven-time Wimbledon winner, Serena Williams; in the quarterfinal, the Italian tennis player bested Russia’s Elena Makarova.

    READ MORE: Serena Williams Complains About 'Shocking' Treatment by US Anti-Doping Agency

    For the 26-year-old, who’s ranked 52 globally, getting to the Round of 16 at London’s grand slam tournament has become the biggest success of her career and the first one since 2013, when she passed the third round at the US Open. While making recent advances on London’s grass courts, she's also won over fans on Instagram, prompting comments like “Lord you are the cutest tennis player i ever seen” and “Simply Amazing.”

    #miami 🖤 #blackandwhite ♠️♣️♥️

    Публикация от 🎀Camila Giorgi🎀 (@camila_giorgi_official) 22 Мар 2018 в 7:04 PDT

    #fullmoon #moon 🌙🌕 #goodnight 🌟⭐️

    Публикация от 🎀Camila Giorgi🎀 (@camila_giorgi_official) 27 Июн 2018 в 3:41 PDT

    Set in her habits, she prefers wearing small dresses not only on the court but also in real life, to the joy of her fans.

    👼🏼🌟 #dubai

    Публикация от 🎀Camila Giorgi🎀 (@camila_giorgi_official) 15 Фев 2018 в 4:20 PST

    VII ❤️🔒🌙

    Публикация от 🎀Camila Giorgi🎀 (@camila_giorgi_official) 9 Янв 2018 в 2:13 PST

    However, not everybody was so benevolent after her defeat at the hands of Serena; some scolded Giorgi for not trying hard enough, stating “Practice ur tennis instead of posing on Instagram, ur out of ur depth against Williams,” and “Are you a tennis player or model I don’t understand.”

    #moonlight 🌙

    Публикация от 🎀Camila Giorgi🎀 (@camila_giorgi_official) 7 Ноя 2017 в 7:37 PST

    Passion 🌸

    Публикация от 🎀Camila Giorgi🎀 (@camila_giorgi_official) 3 Сен 2017 в 10:39 PDT

