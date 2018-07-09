No Plans to Shift Men's Final at Wimbledon to Avoid Clash With World Cup Finale

"We are a sold-out event and there's massive interest. There are absolutely no plans to change anything. We have free public Wi-Fi in many areas, so if people want to watch [the World Cup final] quietly on their phone or tablet they are able to do so," Lewis told journalists.
READ MORE: NATO Summit Agenda to Prevent Belgian PM From Attending Belgium's World Cup Game
The tennis final starts at 16:00 Moscow time (13:00 GMT) on Sunday and normally lasts for more than two hours, which means that the UK fans will have to choose which sporting event to follow since the World Cup final kicks off at 18:00 Moscow time (15:00 GMT).
Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam tennis tournament played on grass, got underway in London on July 2 with Swiss world number 2 Roger Federer gunning for a record-extending ninth title.
All comments
Show new comments (0)