18:21 GMT +309 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Wimbledon. FIle photo.

No Plans to Shift Men's Final at Wimbledon to Avoid Clash With World Cup Finale

CC BY 2.0 / Nic Gould
LONDON (Sputnik) - The Wimbledon men's final will not be moved to a different time even if the match coincides with the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, where England could play should they beat Croatia on Wednesday, Chief Executive of the All England Tennis Club Richard Lewis said on Monday.

"We are a sold-out event and there's massive interest. There are absolutely no plans to change anything. We have free public Wi-Fi in many areas, so if people want to watch [the World Cup final] quietly on their phone or tablet they are able to do so," Lewis told journalists.

READ MORE: NATO Summit Agenda to Prevent Belgian PM From Attending Belgium's World Cup Game

The tennis final starts at 16:00 Moscow time (13:00 GMT) on Sunday and normally lasts for more than two hours, which means that the UK fans will have to choose which sporting event to follow since the World Cup final kicks off at 18:00 Moscow time (15:00 GMT).

The official mascot of the FIFA World Cup 2018 wolf Zabivaka during the break of the match of the group stage of the World Cup between Russian and Saudi Arabian national teams
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
Indians Share Unforgettable Experience of FIFA World Cup in Russia
The winner of the England-Croatia match will take on either France or Belgium in the final, which will be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam tennis tournament played on grass, got underway in London on July 2 with Swiss world number 2 Roger Federer gunning for a record-extending ninth title.

