Register
17:39 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Leicester City footballer Riyad Mahrez (R) and his wife Rita pose for a photograph upon arrival at the European Premiere of King Arthur: legend of the Sword in London on May 10, 2017

    Leicester Star's Wife Stuns Fans With Selfie Amid Mahrez’s Transfer to Man City

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Algerian winger from Leicester Riyad Mahrez, who Manchester City has reportedly signed for $80 million, has long been admired by manager Pep Guardiola. Rita Mahrez, a model and Kim Kardashian’s look-alike, has recruited her own fans with sexy photos. Some, however, found her appearance disrespectful to her Muslim husband.

    Ahead of her husband’s anticipated transfer, Rita Mahrez has teased fans with an Instagram snapshot in light blue shoes, Manchester City’s color. While some users speculated over her choice of footwear and its hidden message, others just admired Rita’s tiny crop top and tight leggings, flooding the commentary section with hearts and smiling emojis.

    However, there were also those who shamed her for the outfit, calling it disrespectful to her Algerian husband and posting comments like: “I want you to stop showing your body and show some respect to Riyad and his Family,” and “Respect your husband. He is a Muslim. It looks like you're a teenager without a man in your life.”

    READ MORE: Wherefore Art Thou, WAGs of the World Cup?

    The woman’s Instagram feed is filled with images of her wearing tight jeans and other outfits, similar to those preferred by her star doppelganger, Kim Kardashian.

    Plotting

    Публикация от Rita Mahrez (@ritamahrez) 8 Мар 2018 в 11:26 PST

    Book of secrets 🌃 London!City of creative minds!

    Публикация от Rita Mahrez (@ritamahrez) 19 Янв 2018 в 10:20 PST

     

    Us against the world! 💪🏽💋🌍 I could speak a million words about this one

    Публикация от Rita Mahrez (@ritamahrez) 30 Ноя 2017 в 2:45 PST

    Riyad Mahrez, born in France to an Algerian family, is a devoted Muslim, and even made a pilgrimage to Mecca in 2017. He married Rita, who is originally from Kent, the UK, in 2015; soon afterwards the couple had a baby daughter.

    According to The Daily Star, she helped him settle down in the UK after he moved from Le Havre in France to Leicester – and even taught him English. 
    The Daily Mail recently reported that Manchester City had agreed to an $80 million deal with the Foxes for Mahrez. Manchester City tried to sign the winger six months ago, but at the time Leicester City had demanded nearly $133 million for their player.

    Related:

    Wherefore Art Thou, WAGs of the World Cup?
    English Midfielder's WAG Supports Him With 'Animated Display' at World Cup
    England WAG Ahead of Colombia Match: Sex Doesn't Hinder Performance
    World Cup Heat: Model WAG Steals the Show on Instagram (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    premier league, social media platform, Instagram, photo, football, Riyad Mahrez, United Kingdom, Algeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse