Register
16:47 GMT +307 July 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
A football fan at the Brazil-Belgium World Cup match on July 6

Wherefore Art Thou, WAGs of the World Cup?

© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

There's just a small collection of England supporters at the World Cup 2018, but of that, a mere estimated 4% are women. It’s not many at all. We've heard enough about the footballer’s wives, it’s time to talk about the football FANs wives.

By Maud Start — Imagine all the England fans flew back from Russia on one aeroplane, and it crash landed on a desert island, with no chance of rescue. Their only option would be to repopulate the island; or walk hand in hand into extinction. The England fans would probably have to do the latter, simply because there’re just not enough ladies amongst them. In fact, throughout the duration of the Cup, I have encountered just four female England fans- and two of them were Australian! I chased some England fans down, to figure out ‘wagwan’ with all the WAGs.

READ MORE: English Midfielder's WAG Supports Him With 'Animated Display' at World Cup

Marcus, Leeds: Oh, my girls out in Miami at home — but she’s checks in on me every ten minutes — look!

Marcus scrolls down his Facebook page, and demonstrates how many of his photos his partner, Jae, has ‘liked’. It’s true, Jae is keen on his photos, and Marcus is positively beaming because of it. He offers to call her up to speak with me, so I can find out for myself what she is up to.

I thought his opener was a little dodgy: ‘Hey Jae, I’m here with a girl who wants to know if I have a girlfriend…’ but nevertheless, Jae was happy to speak, a true sign of a trusting relationship.

Marcus, Jae's partner
© Sputnik / Maud Start
Marcus, Jae's partner

Jae Heller, Miami: I’m at home. I couldn’t really come out because I am in the middle of taking a PHD in Education, and I have a huge amount of work and studying to do. Also, Marcus didn’t actually invite me, so…

When quizzed on that, Marcus admits that Jae was not invited on his World Cup excursion. He’s pretty adamant that it’s a man’s sort of trip. “I’m with two guys from Leeds, and the others I met here. With a woman it’s a bit different.” Marcus insists that he doesn’t do anything ‘naughty’, and that the trust in their relationship is implicit- it’s a sentiment that Jae agrees with.

Jae Heller
© Photo : Jae Heller
Jae Heller

Jae Heller, Miami: Of course, I trust him, and I am excited to see him again. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. I’m particularly excited for the presents he brings me!

Listening over my shoulder, Marcus nods. He later explains how his holiday comes at a price. Jae wants diamonds- earrings and a necklace. ‘In the end it works out cheaper than hotels and flights for the two of us- but mind you, if England get to the final then she’s coming out for sure!”.

READ MORE: World Cup Heat: Model WAG Steals the Show on Instagram (PHOTOS)

Lee Hardy is from Birmingham in the UK. He works as the managing director of an electro-contracting firm and uses the World Cup as a chance to ‘relax’ and ‘unwind’. Back in Birmingham, he’s left behind his wife, Tamara, and his two kids. Just like Jae, Tamara was not invited to the World Cup- but even if England get to the final, Tamara’s coming out to join the festivities.

Lee Hardy: I would never bring a woman to the football, that is just fate worse than death! This is how men relax. I do nice things with my wife, like going to the spa and things like that, and I do football with the men and that’s just how it is!

That’s not how it is for all the fan-sets. In fact, the South American female demographic is hugely well-represented at this year’s World Cup tournament. If we were to take the former fictional scenario and apply it to the Colombian fans: (Plane, desert island, repopulate/ extinction), they’d have no problem building a fruitful community. They’ve travelled out to the Cup in groups: Families, children, husbands, wives, girlfriends, young and old, and they’re having a joyous time- So why aren’t England doing the same? I asked Lee, if he’d noticed how South America doesn’t seem to have an issue with women and football. Lee had noticed and thinks it’s ‘a bit weird innit.’

Lee Hardy
© Sputnik / Maud Start
Lee Hardy

 

For the families that have come to Russia to the World Cup together, it’s not weird at all. ‘I would never have stayed at home! This is our holiday, we only have one every few years, so we all go together of course.’ Sara Lopez, is from Colombia. She’s here with her two young boys and her husband, Abraham. For them, it is strange to hear that the majority of England fans haven’t come out to Russia with their ‘WAGs’.

Sara Lopez: Football is fun for everyone, and it is not just about the football anyway, we are seeing a new country, and travelling all around. It’s great to experience it together before the boys get too old to want to come on holiday!

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - England vs Belgium - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 28, 2018 Rebekah Vardy, wife of England's Jamie Vardy, in the stands before the match
© REUTERS / Lee Smith
England WAG Ahead of Colombia Match: Sex Doesn't Hinder Performance
As well as a slight cultural difference, Lee Hardy thinks there might be something to do with the politics of our nations. He is keen to note that for many of the brits, if they were to bring their families to the World Cup, Russia wouldn’t have been the one to do so.

Lee Hardy: My wife is a bit worried about Russia, and how violent it would be. The British government spent two years telling us not to go, so it’s not the place you want to take your kids! Of course, it’s all been fantastic so her minds at ease now, we all know it’s going be fine. I still don’t think she’ll come to the next one though!

Tags:
WAG, FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia, England
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse