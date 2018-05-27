Register
27 May 2018
    A female football fan

    Nigerian Footballers Banned From Having Sex With Russian Women at 2018 World Cup

    Viral
    While the Argentine Football Association prepared tips on how to pick up Russian “chicas,” Gernot Rorh, the Nigerian team’s coach, has warned his footballers against engaging in sexual relationships with Russian women during the 2018 World Cup, Complete Sports Nigeria reported.

    Rorh has emphasized that wives and family members can visit the players after the game, or when they are not preparing for games, but at the same time, he introduced a strict ban on other visitors.

    “Yes, the players can have their wives and family come to visit them at the World Cup. […] However, I won’t allow them to have Russian girls, no, no, no. Only captain Mikel who has a Russian partner can come with her,” Rorh said.

    Last week, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Russian culture prepared a booklet entitled “Russian Language and Culture,” which contained a chapter on how to seduce Russian women and distributed them to players, coaches, executives and reporters heading to the country hosting the 2018 World Cup in June.

    Fans of the Belgian football team (File)
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    The booklet has drawn widespread criticism on social media, which prompted the AFA to issue an apology, explaining that the chapter in question was an “involuntary error.”

    Last month, the director of the University of Buckingham’s Center for Security and Intelligence, Professor Anthony Glees, warned English footballers against Russian women at the World Cup, saying they could seduce the players in order to blackmail them before a big game. He proceeded to say that the Kremlin might use any tools to sabotage England at the tournament, including the so-called “honey-traps.”

    Russia will host the FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Games will take place in a total of 11 cities, including Moscow, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg.

