Argentine Football Group Tells Players How to Pick Up Russian Women at World Cup

Journalist Ignacio Catullo committed an act of wig snatching this week after revealing that a manual approved by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Russian culture included - though only briefly - a chapter on how to seduce Russian women.

The booklets, which were handed out Tuesday at the launch of a course on Russian culture, were meant for players, coaches, executives and reporters who would be heading to Russia for the 2018 World Cup in June, Clarín Deportes reported.

Though AFA officials realized the mishap prior to the start of the course and quickly ripped out the pages, Catullo was able to snap a few pictures of the various romantic suggestions put forth by the football association.

— Nacho Catullo (@nachocatullo) May 15, 2018

​Seen in photos provided by Catullo, tips for hitting it off with Russian women include making a good impression by staying clean and dressing well, not making them feel like objects and not being negative.

"Russian women like men that take the the initiative, if you do not have confidence in yourself, then you need to practice talking to more women," one suggestion states.

Another reads: "Russian girls do not like to be seen as objects. Many men, because Russian women are beautiful, they just want to take them to bed. Maybe they also want it, but they are people who want to feel important and unique. The advice is to treat the woman who is in front of you as someone of value with their own ideas and desires. Pay attention to their values and personality. Do not ask stupid questions about sex. For Russians, sex is something very private and the subject is not discussed in public. (Maybe you do not believe me, but I know men who do it)."

© Sputnik / Juan Ignacio Mazzoni Never Heard of These Players? They Could Be The Stars of The World Cup

With netizens roasting the AFA over the booklet, Alejandra Taraborelli, an official with the association's Department of Education, released an apology Wednesday, stating that the chapter was an "involuntary error."

"We regret that this mistake has overshadowed the importance of the day and the permanent educational activity provided by AFA, expressing our most sincere apologies to those who were affected by the publication, which in no way reflects the thinking of the Argentine Football Association, nor that of its President Claudio Tapia or any of its directors," it concluded.

The booklet, entitled "Russian Language and Culture," was put together by the Sports, Social Responsibility and Sustainability Commission of the AFA, according to Clarín Deportes.

Aside from Argentina, the only other South American countries that qualified for the tournament are Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay. The tournament runs from June 14 to July 15.