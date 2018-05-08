Register
    In this May 30, 2016, photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, speaks during a Phoenix Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.

    McCain Under Fire for His Personal Moves Against Trump and Palin

    A row over McCain not inviting Trump to his future funeral is gaining momentum, as more politicians, journalists and social media pundits join the debate around the senator, who’s currently fighting brain cancer. McCain blasting his VP nominee Sarah Palin along with Trump in his upcoming book has just fueled the public storm.

    The future funeral of GOP Senator John McCain, who was diagnosed with late-stage brain cancer last year, has triggered a heated debate, as details of the ceremony were leaked. The New York Times reported that Donald Trump is not welcome at McCain’s eventual funeral unlike former US President Barak Obama and incumbent Vice President Mike Pence, which immediately received a polarized reaction.

    Among those who spoke out against this move was most senior GOP senator Orrin Hatch, who’s leaving office this year. The Republican called McCain’s keeping the US president from the funeral “ridiculous” and advised the senator to change his mind.

    "Well, he's the president of the United States and he's a very good man. But it's up to [McCain]. I think John should have his own wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends the funeral," Hatch said, cited by the Politico.

    Congressman Gregory Meeks from the opposing Democratic Party praised McCain for the decision. “I wouldn’t expect anything to be different for Mr. McCain, Sen. McCain, now. He is not going to be a hypocrite. He does not believe that Donald Trump represents the kind of moral authority the president of the United States should represent for our country,” he said on CNN.

    However, it wasn’t the only move against Trump by the senator. McCain also blasted the US president in his upcoming memoir titled "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and other Appreciations,” which McCain refers to as his last book. The memoir has brought another revelation, as the Republican reportedly regretted his decision to pick former Alaska governor Sarah Palin as his running mate in the 2008 presidential campaign. Incidentally, Palin was among those who endorsed Trump during his 2016 election campaign.

    The New York Times cited McCain as saying that he wished he had instead chosen former Republican Senator Joseph Lieberman.

    All these events have fueled heated discussions on social media. Many commentators, expressing their support to Trump, have criticized McCain.

    ​The funeral issue and debates over the upcoming book topped the long time standoff between Donald Trump and one of the leading GOP figures, who had run for the presidency in 2008. Tensions between them have grown over the past few years. Trump accused McCain, one of the country's most well-known Vietnam prisoners of war, saying that he was considered a hero only "because he was captured." McCain lambasted Trump and voted against repealing Obamacare and confronted him on other issues, which the current US president had advocated for.

    A well-known maverick of GOP politics, John McCain, has held his US Senate seat, representing Arizona, since 1987. He launched a presidential campaign in 2000, ultimately losing the Republican nomination to former President George W. Bush. His party nominated him when he ran again in 2008, but he was defeated by former President Barack Obama.

