Register
11:31 GMT +306 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Senator John McCain. (File)

    Trump Reportedly Not Invited to Senator McCain’s Funeral

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    US
    Get short URL
    321

    As details of the eventual memorial service for the Senator, who has been fighting brain cancer, have been leaked, it turned out that, unlike his predecessor Barack Obama, the incumbent president is not on the guest list. This final move provides an epilogue to their bitter relationship, often characterized by epithets.

    The New York Times has informed that the plan for Senator McCain’s funeral doesn’t include US President Donald Trump’s attendance. People close to McCain have informed the White House that Vice President Mike Pence is to pay final respects on behalf of the White House instead. The ceremony will be held in Washington’s National Cathedral.

    McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer, or glioblastoma, in 2017 amid heated debates about replacing Obamacare. Later he told CBS News in an interview that doctors had told him that there was only a 14% chance that his treatment would yield a successful outcome.

    A well-known 'maverick' of GOP politics, John McCain, has held his US Senate seat, representing Arizona, since 1987.  He launched a presidential campaign in 2000, ultimately losing the Republican nomination to George W. Bush. His party nominated him when he ran again in 2008, but he was defeated by Barack Obama.

    Even in the memoir “The Restless Wave,” McCain refers to as his last book, which is to be released this month, the politician slams Trump for his stance on refugee policy and fake news.

    “He seems uninterested in the moral character of world leaders and their regimes. The appearance of toughness or a reality show facsimile of toughness seems to matter more than any of our values. Flattery secures his friendship, criticism his enmity,” the passage on Trump reads, according to the New York Times.

    Uneasiness between the two has been intensifying since 2016, when Donald Trump attacked McCain, one of the country's most well-known Vietnam prisoners of war, saying that he was considered a hero only "because he was captured." Then candidate Trump added “I like people who weren’t captured.”

    READ MORE: Trump's Shift on Assad Gives Hope to Syria, Prompts McCain's Resentment

    Twitter comments point out that the conflict between the two is evidence of a crisis in the GOP.

    Some stress that this is just another big moment, Trump isn’t welcomed at.

    Others just praise McCain for his decision.

    Some have found the move trivial.

     

     

    Related:

    Twitter Slams McCain for Condemning Trump's Congratulatory Message to Putin
    Senator McCain Slams Trump for Attacking FBI, Justice Dept Amid Russian Probe
    John McCain Tells Clinton to 'Shut Up' and 'Get Over' Loss to Trump
    US Senator McCain Slams Donald Trump Over 'Believing in Sincerity'
    Achilles' Heel: McCain Attacks Trump Over Vietnam War Deferments
    McCain Strikes Back at Trump Blaming Congress for Bad US-Russia Ties
    Tags:
    US President, Funeral, US Senator, cancer, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, John McCain, Barack Obama, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok