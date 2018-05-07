Register
    Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, right, delivers a speech as Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., introduces her as his vice presidential running mate at Wright State University's Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. (File)

    Twitter Lashes Back After John McCain Bemoans Choosing Palin as Running Mate

    © AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
    US
    101

    On Sunday, it was reported that Republican senator John McCain, who is currently fighting brain cancer, does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral. Revelations from his new book have stirred additional controversy.

    In his upcoming book titled "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and other Appreciations,” Senator John McCain reportedly said that he regrets his decision to pick former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as his running mate in the 2008 presidential campaign.

    The New York Times cited McCain as saying that he wished he had instead chosen former Republican Senator Joseph Lieberman and that McCain's advisers had warned against choosing Lieberman.

    READ MORE: Twitter Slams McCain for Condemning Trump's Congratulatory Message to Putin

    "It was sound advice that I could reason for myself. But my gut told me to ignore it and I wish I had," McCain wrote in his book.

    Many Twitter users took a sarcastic tone when responding to McCain's Palin-related revelations, describing the 81-year-old as a "miserable" man.

    Earlier, the New York Times reported that the plan for the funeral of McCain, who is now combatting brain cancer, doesn't include US President Donald Trump’s attendance.

    The newspaper added that Vice President Mike Pence is to pay final respects on behalf of the White House instead.

    decision, campaign, book, Twitter, Sarah Palin, John McCain, United States
