Twitter Lashes Back After John McCain Bemoans Choosing Palin as Running Mate

On Sunday, it was reported that Republican senator John McCain, who is currently fighting brain cancer, does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral. Revelations from his new book have stirred additional controversy.

In his upcoming book titled "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and other Appreciations,” Senator John McCain reportedly said that he regrets his decision to pick former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as his running mate in the 2008 presidential campaign.

The New York Times cited McCain as saying that he wished he had instead chosen former Republican Senator Joseph Lieberman and that McCain's advisers had warned against choosing Lieberman.

READ MORE: Twitter Slams McCain for Condemning Trump's Congratulatory Message to Putin

"It was sound advice that I could reason for myself. But my gut told me to ignore it and I wish I had," McCain wrote in his book.

Many Twitter users took a sarcastic tone when responding to McCain's Palin-related revelations, describing the 81-year-old as a "miserable" man.

The way McCain treated Sarah Palin during the campaign is 1 reason he lost. She helped his numbers for a short time until he started ignoring her & allowing her to be denigrated. — Bill Kent (@kentwilliam94) 6 мая 2018 г.

#Palin has always too kind, I though, when it came to #JohnMcCain. Now McCain says he's sorry he ever picked her to be his running mate. He's having some kind of end times Catharsis. Get it all out John. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) 6 мая 2018 г.

Bitter old man John McCain now says that he regrets picking Sarah Palin as his VP pick. Is he trying to burn every bridge that he has ever built? — Bill Powers (@BillPowers9) 6 мая 2018 г.

John McCain will be remembered as being a vindictive sore loser for his "thumb down vote" apparently like Hillary he also is obsessing over why he lost in 08. Saying he should have picked Lieberman instead of Palin. Who knew? McCain & Hillary two very miserable people. #VoteRed — Glenya Anthony (@GlenyaAnthony) 6 мая 2018 г.

It makes me sad that John McCain is spending his final days still just being angry and spiteful about everything, including choosing Sarah Palin as a running mate. Sad to watch. #RHOP #ThisIsAmerica #AmericanIdol #ForbiddenTour — LovetheUSA (@AdoreUSAalways) 7 мая 2018 г.

The sad fact for McCain? Without Palin he was a nobody. — bigdog (@lvmypug) 7 мая 2018 г.

The hateful loser John McCain’s brain is diseased with cancer. His horrible words and actions should be dismissed as the rantings of a miserable old fool.



BTW: The only reason I donated to, campaigned for & VOTED for him was because of Sarah Palin. — CC (@ChristiChat) 6 мая 2018 г.

I got to thinking about John McCain and his vile attitude.



Sad for him to go out like a chump. Knowing he lost to Obama after being ridiculed by the media he'd kissed up to for years only to see Trump win without having to kiss up to anyone.



So he blames Palin? Blame himself! — The Gay Trumpocrat (@PaulObrienUSA) 6 мая 2018 г.

Sarah Palin was the only chance McCain had in '08. (polls prove this), and despite all the viscous leaks & hideousness from McCain's awful daughter, Palin has been unfailingly loyal to him.



McCain kicking Palin on the way out is him again using "honor" to shield cruelty. — 'Sources Say' is Greek for 'Fake News' (@NolteNC) 6 мая 2018 г.

McCain encourages Biden to stay in politics, wishes he had chosen Joe Lieberman as his running mate and not Sarah Palin, doesn’t want Trump at his funeral.



Says now that he’s on his deathbed he can speak more freely.



No worries, John. You weren’t really fooling anyone anyway. — Jason (@jdgosser) 6 мая 2018 г.

So Mccain regrets making Sarah Palin his running mate well we regret voting for you back in 2008 in fact I did not unlike some people I knew he was a phony. — Matt McKeithan (@MattMcKeithan) 6 мая 2018 г.

McCain is a sad sack. In my opinion Sarah Palin saved his a$$.



My husband tells me McCain ranked last in his class at the Naval Academy. — MaryAnn Grivicic (@MGrivicic) 7 мая 2018 г.

I regret voting for McCain. Palin was the only good part of that campaign. — Steve Swailes (@Michrider41) 7 мая 2018 г.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that the plan for the funeral of McCain, who is now combatting brain cancer, doesn't include US President Donald Trump’s attendance.

The newspaper added that Vice President Mike Pence is to pay final respects on behalf of the White House instead.