Trump Accuses Justice Dept, FBI of Pro-Democrat Bias Amid Russian Probe

The US president has blasted top leaders at FBI and the Justice Department for politicizing investigation into his alleged links to Russia ahead of the release of a secret Republican memo that alleges FBI misconduct in the beginning of the probe.

In a tweet on Friday, Trump accused top FBI and the Justice Department leaders of taking the side of Democrats in the so-called Russian probe.

​​The statement comes as White House announced President Trump will give the green light to the release of a classified memo by Republicans that suggests the FBI used abusive surveillance tactics in the first phases of the inquiry into Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential race in the US.

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans — something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 февраля 2018 г.

White House officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that the Congress may be notified on the memo release on Friday.

Despite the US House Intelligence Committee voted to release the four-page memo on Monday, the prospects of the publication of the document have stirred up controversy in the US, with agencies and politicians on all the sides of the political spectrum clashing over the appropriateness of the move.

While Republicans promoted the publication using the viral hashtag #releaseTheMemo on the social media platforms, Democrats furiously opposed it, saying the " release the memo " push was funded by Moscow.

The Justice Department has also criticized the release of the document, saying it would be a blow to national security.

Some four probes have been launched in the US into Donald Trump's alleged links with Russia since his election in victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Russia has consistently denied accusations of meddling in US politics, including accusations that it interfered in the 2016 US election.